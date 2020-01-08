5 places in Jamaica that are super safe (15 that are just dangerous)

Loading...

Jamaica is a holiday destination for all types of international travelers. The mountains, beaches, rainforests and friendly residents are highlights regardless of when you visit. There is a lot of culture (we owe Jamaica for reggae music), a lot to see (diving and snorkeling on the reef are advantages), and also great food to eat.

But not everything is sunshine and tropical fish in Jamaica. There are also many bad things happening there. Both tourists and residents of Jamaica are victims of many different types of crimes, making people believe that the island is full of dangers.

Here we will break down which 15 places in Jamaica are really dangerous. Plus, we’ll discuss five that are super safe for both tourists and residents. Plan your next vacation carefully when you go to Jamaica …

20 Kingston is not a place for travelers

In Jamaica there are fourteen parishes spread over three provinces. In total, Jamaica has only three “officially designated” cities, says World Population Review, so it can be challenging to determine which places to avoid. Kingston is perhaps the most recognizable city, but it is also one of the most dangerous.

19 Cassava piece in Kingston is super dangerous

Extreme violence is common in Cassava Piece, says US travel advice and contributes to the level 2 travel warning in Jamaica. This means that travelers in such places “should be more careful”.

18 Grants Pen is a no-go in Kingston

Grants Pen is another Kingston crime hotspot. In fact, US government employees who visit there (and other places in Jamaica) are prohibited from using public buses, driving outside of certain areas at night, and even traveling in specific Kingston municipalities.

17 Kingston’s standpipe is not a tourist spot

Standpipe is another place travelers in Kingston should avoid, says US travel advice, due to regular violence with particularly dangerous weapons. There is a significant risk associated with visiting Kingston at night regardless.

16 Downtown Kingston warns travelers away

The areas in downtown Kingston, which the US Department of Foreign Affairs says are Trench Town, Tivoli Gardens and Arnett Gardens, are areas of high crime and violence. Police presence is also often felt there, which may or may not be a good sign.

15 You must avoid Montego Bay

Montego Bay is a major tourist attraction, but that also means that pickpockets know where to find goals. Violent crime usually relates to residents of Jamaica, not necessarily visitors, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get caught up in domestic disputes.

14 Canterbury from Montego Bay is not picturesque

Canterbury is also on the travel advisor’s “not traveling” list. It may seem attractive, especially with so many resorts nearby, but the fact is that this area is poor and in need of more than an influx of tourism.

13 Clavers Street is not that cozy in Montego Bay

Clavers Street is another area of ​​regular criminal activity, according to the travel advice from the US Department of Foreign Affairs. The tons of street vendors and foot traffic are indicators that there is much to see and do, but you want to stay away for your safety.

12 Flankers Is A Montego Bay Hot Spot (For Crime)

Flankers is another neighborhood in Montego Bay that should be avoided according to the authorities. According to Jamaican politicians, the “economic factors” of the area make a significant contribution to the level of crime residents and tourists.

11 Norwood is a no-go in Montego Bay

Norwood is another neighborhood in Montego Bay where authorities propose to stay away. And news headlines from the area are not very positive; it seems that the presence of the police does not help much.

10 Rose Heights of Montego Bay can best be avoided

It may seem modest, especially with all the beachfront vacation accommodations. But the area of ​​Rose Heights in Montego Bay is another area full of robberies and worse crimes. Many people have lost their lives due to crimes involving reported gangs.

9 Spanish city has high crime rates

According to the travel advice of the United States, “violence occurs regularly” in the Spanish city, including incidents resulting in death. Headlines speak of missing teenagers, aggravated crimes and unresolved incidents with deceased victims.

8 Ocho Rios has a lot of crime

Tourists going to Ocho Rios must check their pockets … And their hotel room doors and windows, says TripSavvy. Many travelers have encountered security issues at nearby resorts, and just because it’s a tourist spot doesn’t mean it’s safe.

7 Staying in Negril is not ideal

The most recent headlines from Negril revolve around the premature death of an Italian businessman and his wife, who were staying in the popular seaside resort. Some travelers say that Negril is a great place to visit, but we usually disagree with the number of headlines surrounding the criminal activity there.

6 Falmouth is a cruise (and crime) stopping place

Falmouth is a port stop for many cruises, but experts say it’s the perfect place for pickpockets to hang out. It seems that everywhere you go in Jamaica, both day and night, you have to watch out for your safety.

5 Treasure Beach is a real treasure

Many travelers on TripSavvy are excited about Treasure Beach and we have to agree that the views are epic. Travelers feel safer here than other places in Jamaica, so it might be worth checking out during your next vacation.

4 Portland is a safer choice

Travelers on TripSavvy also recommend Portland as an alternative to other famous places in Jamaica. Of course there are still plenty of beautiful beaches, colonial mansions and rich forests to explore and experience.

3 Runaway Bay can help you make good memories

Epic coastlines, including amazing coral reefs, welcome visitors to Runaway Bay. From luxury resorts to beachside relaxation, Runaway Bay has everything you need to enjoy a vacation, with fewer concerns about crime statistics than other areas on the island.

2 Port Antonio is probably fine

Travelers in TripSavvy forums agreed that Port Antonio is a smart choice if you visit Jamaica if you need to go to Portland Parish. In the area are lush jungles, waterfalls, mountains and more. Fortunately, there is less crime here than in other areas.

1 point Lucea has a lot to offer

Point Lucea in Lucea, Jamaica is home to some epic resorts, including the Grand Palladium. It is clear that tourists who gave the resort 5 stars on Tripadvisor felt super comfortable and would not hesitate to return to this seaside place.