5 Ottawa police officers utilised Clearview AI know-how

Article material ongoing

Ottawa law enforcement said one added investigator in the missing people device established a Clearview AI account and searched two old images of a missing human being from a historic investigation. There have been no constructive matches.

Police reiterated in their report to the board that the provider has “no intention” of applying any facial recognition program in the instant future. All officers have been advised to quit employing any and all linked program.

Police commenced polling officers in February after forces throughout the place started identifying or admitted unsanctioned use of Clearview AI.

Controversy started swirling all around legislation enforcement’s use of facial recognition technologies previously in the yr just after an investigation by the New York Occasions into a firm referred to as Clearview AI. The Times’ tale thorough how the firm had designed a huge database of open up-sourced visuals scraped from internet websites throughout the net, together with Facebook. Law enforcement could then use the databases for comparison with things like surveillance photographs.

Privacy industry experts throughout the country sounded an alarm more than use of Clearview AI by regulation enforcement devoid of a sturdy authorized framework underpinning it. Privateness commissioners released numerous investigations into how the engineering was utilized and urged forces to stop.

syogaretnam@postmedia.com

twitter.com/shaaminiwhy