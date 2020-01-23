The Pittsburgh Penguins would not have been the same team in January without first-line Jake Guentzel. Five of the last seven Penguins wins were in comeback mode and scoring goals was a daunting task, including just one regulation position against humble Detroit last Friday and their shutout loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. A Penguins exchange for a Guentzel substitute can do the Penguins a world of good.

The Penguins will soon have their entire collection of centers in the line-up, so the line-up construction or reconstruction can begin.

The names Tyler Toffoli and Chris Kreider have been around for a month or more. And the UFA rental is known. Now more wingers are popping up on the NHL trade market, which can only be good for the Penguins. Supply and demand. Penguins GM Jim Rutherford is not prone to mistakes, but the Penguins might kick themselves a bit because they miss the first name on the list.

1. Ilya Kovalchuk, 36, $ 700,000. UFA

Montreal faltered the winger who turned LA upside down and left more than $ 4 million as a free agent. All others have passed. Kovalchuk signed a proportional competition minimum deal with Montreal for $ 700,000, but his raised game did not translate into victories for the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is 13th in the Eastern Conference, and they are more than a few miles behind the second Wild-Card spot. They follow the Carolina Hurricanes with 10 points before the last play-off position, and Carolina has Mr. Game 7, Justin Williams already added for the stretch run. In other words, the sale in Montreal is starting.

In eight games, Kovalchuk has eight points (4g, 4a) and five points in his last five games. The 36-year-old winger plays around 20 minutes per game.

The expected demand for Kovalchuk is a choice from the third round. Would the Penguins trade in their third rounder for a short-term replacement? Kovalchuk could play with Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins could bring Bryan Rust back to Sidney Crosby’s line.

2. Andreas Athanasiou, 25, $ 3 million. RFA

Detroit is in a bad way. Historically bad. Such a bad thing, it’s not even worth firing their coach, Jeff Blashill. Detroit is 13 points behind the penultimate team in the NHL. They fill up so hard that Eddie Johnston should be their GM. OK enough.

Detroit GM Steve Yzerman, however, has a few pearls. Athanasiou has been a favorite target of Penguins fans for two years since the trade negotiations with Detroit, which eventually made Riley Sheahan the third center of Penguins.

Athanasiou comes closest to a Guentzel replacement, rather than a replacement on the market. The fast skating wing has a complete competition and its attacking skills pop, except this season. Last season, he scored 30 goals in the struggling Detroit team.

The 25-year-old has been swimming in Detroit. In 35 games, he only has five goals and 19 points. He is also a whopping 35. One can only imagine the wave of golf that could occur if he were transported from Detroit and fell on the Sidney Crosby line. He may be the only winger on the market that is worthy of Penguins first round design choice.

He is an RFA with arbitration rights, so his costs for next season are unknown, but Penguins fans may be right to drool at the options. The Penguins GM too.

3. Mikael Granlund, 27, $ 5.7 million. UFA

Granlund made less than a smashing entry in Nashville after being taken over last season near the trading deadline. After placing 15 goals and 49 points in 63 games for Minnesota, Granlund popped for only five points in 16 games with Nashville and only two points in six play-off games.

Granlund is fast, creative and has a good sense of hockey, but a little below par (just like most penguins wingers). The running UFA does not fit in Nashville, but more than a few GMs should kick tires against the winger who can score nice goals.

His salary can work in favor of the penguins, because this can praise him out of reach of other participants. With a little salary limp wizardry, the penguins should be able to fit Granlund with ease, as the team can exceed the salary limit with almost the full $ 6 million salary from Guentzel.

4. Ryan Donato, 23, $ 1.9 million.

Donato will not be someone’s first choice. The previously rising prospect of Boston Bruins has stumbled in Minnesota this season. Last season, after Minnesota purchased Donato as part of the Charlie Coyle deal, he had 16 points (4g, 12a) in 22 games. This season, however, Donato fell back to just 15 points, with nine goals in 45 goals.

Donata is not a smooth skater. He is a methodical kind of play. His fit with the Penguins may be closer to Alex Galchenyuk, but he is still there. A new team sees potential at the age of 23.

5. Mathieu Perrault, 32, $ 4,125

Winnipeg has reportedly tried to relocate Perrault, but the salary of the small forward of $ 4.1 million, which runs until next season, has been a problem. That also applies to his production. This season, the 32-year-old has only 14 points, including six goals.

What Perrault can offer a team like the Penguins in addition to the ability to play and defensive awareness, is versatility. He can play wing or center, as most penguins seem. He is a zippy skater but not fast, but his attacking game could fit well.

He has mainly been a third liner in Winnipeg.

In the past three campaigns, Perrault has achieved an average of 15 goals per season and consistently scores 40 points. He would get a budget for Rutherford if the price is too steep for the more prominent names.