5 mountain dogs attack dogs in a week, 3 dogs die in Idaho

Loading...

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – Five attacks of mountain lions on dogs have been reported in the space of a week in the Wood River Valley in Idaho.

Three dogs died from the attacks, according to Terry Thompson, director of regional communications for the Idaho Fish and Game.

The latest attack was reported on Monday, December 23, involving an attack on a Labrador retriever north of Hailey.

The article continues below …

"The owner said he let his dog out around 6:15 am that morning, and shortly after, hearing loud noises in his garden," writes Thompson. “They immediately checked and found a mountain lion attacking their dog in the unfenced yard. Shortly after the owner confronted the lion, he let the dog go. "

"The dog was injured in the attack, but survived and returned home with its owners."

Attacks against dogs could increase due to a prevalence of elk and mule deer in the area.

"Mountain lions generally attack elk and deer, but they will expediently capture other animals when they are present," says Thompson. "Elk and mule deer have become residents all year round in the Wood River Valley, which appears to increase the number of predators in the area."

"Residents and visitors to the Wood River Valley are reminded to be alert and aware of their surroundings, especially early in the morning and in the evening."

With mountain lions able to "easily jump" from six-foot fences, Thompson urges pet owners to watch their animals and check the area when they leave their animals outside.

"If possible, (the owners) should accompany them outside, especially when it is dark," he adds. "When you walk your pet, keep it on a leash."

Other safety tips:

-Do not feed your pets outside or leave their dishes outside your home.

= Make sure there is no space around your house accessible to a mountain lion to use as a den, such as under bridges, sheds or window sinks.

-Turn on the outside lights when you get out of your house when it's dark outside.

-If you meet a mountain lion, don't run away! Make yourself appear as tall as possible, shout and slowly back away from the meeting. Do not turn your back on the lion. Bear spray can also be a good safety item to take with you.

– Wood River Valley residents and visitors must immediately report any encounter resulting in an attack to the Magic Valley regional office at (208) 324-4359 during business hours. If after hours, you can reach local conservation officers by calling the Citizens Against Braconnage (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

– Statements can also be made to the Blaine County Sheriff at (208) 788-5555.

– Observations of a mountain lion in your area should also be reported to the Fish and Game, Magic Valley Regional Office.

Idaho fish and game