5 massage therapy guns for sale for a fraction of the price of Theragun

Target specific muscle groups for rapid relief with a massage gun.

2020-02-09

Massage guns have a moment. Professional trainers, physical therapists and even NBA players use them to help their muscles on their way to recovery. These buzzworthy tools are not only trendy; they may even be the difference between achieving your fitness goals and ending with a serious injury.

The big name in the world of massage therapy is Theragun, but most models have a whopping $ 600 price tag. Fortunately, more brands are popping up and offering them in a wide range of price points, in case you don’t have the disposable income of a professional athlete.

Here are five options that are considerably cheaper (and all in the sale), but still get the job done.

Evertone ™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager

The Evertone Prosage is the cheapest on our list with just over $ 100, but comes with three interchangeable heads that allow you to focus on specific muscle groups and three intensity levels so you can adjust your massage. It works for a maximum of two hours at a time, but you should feel relief after 30 seconds. Usually $ 149, the Evertone Massager is now available for just $ 96.99 (34% off).

Evertone ™ Prosage Thermo: percussion massager with heating technology

The Evertone Prosage Thermo is one step higher in price and power and comes with Theralite heating to activate your muscles and increase blood flow, making your massage efforts more effective. It also features the same three intensity levels, plus five different massage heads, so you can get custom lighting anywhere, anytime. Save 25% and receive the Evertone Prosage Thermo Massager for $ 149.99.

Vortix Muscle Massager

Small but powerful, the Vortix Muscle Massager uses scientifically proven vibration frequency, amplitude and torque to bring relaxation and relief to every part of your body. It has six adjustable speeds and three mounting heads, so you can reach practically every muscle in your back, neck, legs, arms and more. Originally $ 399, you can get the Vortix Massager for $ 169.99 (57% off).

DEEP4s: Percussive therapy massage gun for athletes

The Reathlete DEEP4s massage rifle has four powerful stroke speeds of 1,200 to 3,200 RPM, five interchangeable head mounts and an arm that can be adjusted in three angles, so you can maneuver it to get a customized massage when you need it. Save 23% now and receive the DEEP4s massage gun for $ 229.99.

JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 wireless percussion massage gun

The JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 exerts up to 56 pounds of pressure that you can adjust to relieve aches or pains in your body. It has five speeds between 1,400 and 3,200 RPM and four massage heads, so you can really adjust your approach depending on your needs. You can now get a 23% discount and get the JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 on sale for $ 229.99.

