5 light therapy lamps sold to help with seasonal depression

Verilux is one of the top rated (and most popular) brands of light therapy lamps that we have found.

Winter can be a tough time for everyone. With colder temperatures and fewer hours of daylight, our energy is not always abundant. However, it is an even more difficult time if you suffer from seasonal mood disorders (SAD) or seasonal depression.

Aside from going outside, light therapy is one of the most popular remedies recommended to contain the effects of SAD. It simulates natural sunlight and triggers mood enhancers in your brain. This is particularly strong in winter because natural sunlight is limited.

Light therapy lamps are really accessible and can improve your mood even if you don’t have a SAD but still experience winter blues. (And yes, these two things are different. SAD is a clinical depression that occurs in cycles, while the winter blues are normal mood swings that are affected by the season and the weather.) Just make sure your light is 10,000 Lux delivers

We have found a few light therapy lamps or happy lights, as they are sometimes called, currently on sale on Amazon. We still have a few months of winter left, so grab one now to keep your spirits up until spring.

This lamp offers three brightness levels and two bright white light tones (say that five times as fast). It takes the form of a tablet, with the light panel measuring 5 x 8 inches. This larger size ensures that the light reaches your face and eyes completely, which is necessary to get the full effect. The Verilux HappyLight VT32 is offered for $ 49.95 from $ 79.95.

I have this little lamp for Christmas and I loved it. It’s small, but it’s super powerful. My roommate passed my room and thought the sun would shine through my window on a cloudy day when I had this light on. It has three brightness settings and a memory function with which you can remember the brightness at which you last switched on the lamp. This Miroco light costs $ 10 and lowers its price to $ 29.99.

This lamp is pretty because it has a timer function that allows you to set intervals from 10 to 60 minutes and the light goes out automatically. This tablet-style lamp has three brightness levels and a foldable bracket so you can easily take it with you wherever you need light therapy. The lamp currently costs $ 25 less and costs $ 34.99.

This option is super thin and has small bezels, with the light panel making up most of the surface. It has adjustable brightness and a 30 minute timer. The holder stand is foldable and can be rotated so that you can adjust the light in both landscape and portrait format. Usually $ 49.99, this lamp is on sale for $ 35.99.

This light panel has three adjustable brightness settings and a timer that ranges from 10 minutes to 60 minutes. It also has a foldable bracket for easy transportation. This TaoTronics lamp typically costs $ 29.99, but is available for sale with a discount and coupon of $ 20.58.