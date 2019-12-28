5 killed in plane crash in Louisiana: Firefighter – National


According to employees of The Associated Press

A firefighter says 5 people died after a small plane crash in Louisiana.

Robert Benoit, fire chief of Lafayette, told KLFY-TV that there were five deaths at the scene.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it had responded to the crash of a small civil aircraft in Lafayette and had transported two patients to a local hospital.

Acadian Ambulance responded to the crash of a small civil aircraft in Lafayette (La) this morning and brought two patients to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/f0SKqNJI7V

– Acadian Companies (@AcadianNews) December 28, 2019

