5 highlights of Brother Christofferson's year to celebrate his 75th birthday

To celebrate the 75th birthday of D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Church News is looking at five highlights from his 12th year as an apostle.

Addressing his wife, sister Kathy Christofferson, at the BYU Women’s Conference on May 3, 2019, Brother Christofferson added his testimony to his message that God works in small ways to accomplish great things.

Quoting the words of Mary recorded in Luke 1:49, “For he who is mighty has done great things to me,” said Elder Christofferson to participants, God will do great works “by your little things.”

D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shakes hands with participants after speaking at the BYU Women’s Conference in Provo on Friday, May 3, 2019. Credit : Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

He taught that God helps people not to fear – while respecting their free will – in four ways: giving commandments, offering grace through Jesus Christ, revealing the truth, and offering the gift of the Holy Ghost, as well as other spiritual gifts.

From May 24 to June 2, 2019, the Christoffers visited members of the Church in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, where Elder Christofferson said that increased access to the temple is blessing families and individuals in the region from West Africa. The Accra temple in Ghana was inaugurated in 2004 and the Abidjan temple in Côte d’Ivoire is currently under construction.

During this trip, Brother Christofferson met with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and the Vice-President of Côte d’Ivoire, Daniel K. Duncan.

D. Todd Christofferson meets with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on May 30, 2019. Credit: Africa West Area, Intellectual Reserve, Inc., Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

“President Akufo-Addo was fully aware of the Church’s humanitarian activities over the years in Ghana – as well as the kind of people [Ghanaian] members and our focus on strengthening families” said Brother Christofferson. “The President fully agreed that strong marriages and families are essential to a strong society.”

D. Todd Christofferson shakes hands with Latter-day Saints assembled for devotion in Ivory Coast.

Drawing on the Spanish skills he developed as a young missionary in Argentina in the 1960s, Elder Christofferson rededicated the temple of Asuncion Paraguay on November 3, 2019.

The dedication of the only temple in the country was the first time that Brother Christofferson presided over a dedication or a new dedication of the temple.

D. Todd Christofferson and sister Kathy Christofferson arrive on November 3, 2019 for the new inauguration of the Temple of Asuncion in Paraguay. They are followed by brother Kevin R. Duncan and sister Nancy Duncan and brother Benjamin De Hoyos and sister Evelia De Hoyos. Credit: Jason Swensen

Speaking of the sacred nature of the temple, he said that the dedication of the temple of Asuncion “will lessen the influence of the opponent here and strengthen the influence of the Holy Spirit. … I believe this nation can thrive, and the temple and influence of Latter-day Saints will have an effect in the country. “

Shortly after their trip to Paraguay, the Christoffers joined President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson on a ministerial tour of Southeast Asia. They visited Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia from November 15 to 22, 2019.

D. Todd Christofferson of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, smile during an interview in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D Allred, Deseret News

In a devotion to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on November 18, 2019, Elder Christofferson testified of the power of the Book of Mormon: “It is the instrument of conversion for all of us. If the Book of Mormon is true, we know that what the Prophet Joseph Smith taught is true. And we know that Jesus is the Christ, because that’s what the Book of Mormon teaches. It is the instrument that the Lord created to bring Israel together. “

Brother Christofferson said that “the Church is young” in Southeast Asia, “but that it is dynamic,” calling members of the region “pioneers.”

D. Todd Christofferson, left, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks through an interpreter during a devotion in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, 19 November 2019.

The Christoffers closed 2019 by speaking to missionaries during a morning Christmas devotional broadcast from the Provo Missionary Training Center to TCM around the world.

“What greater privilege could we have than to be at Christmas in the service of the Savior whose birth we celebrate?”, He said. “There will not be many Christmases when you have the right to wear his name on your dress or shirt or jacket as an emissary, his ambassador. You are the apostles’ companions in this work, and what an honor it is is to serve together at Christmas. “

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets missionaries following a Christmas Day devotion at the Provo Missionary Training Center December 25, 2019 in Provo, Utah. Credit: Scott Taylor

April 5 will mark 12 years since Elder Christofferson received his call to serve as a special witness to Jesus Christ.