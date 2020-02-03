5 great gifts for him this Valentine’s Day

Let’s face it, when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts, it can be a little tricky to buy for the man in your life. To help you, I looked around and found 5 gifts that I think most boys would love to receive. I know there are 5 that I would love!

Nintendo Entertainment System NES Classic Edition

MINI CLASSIC EDITION – NES classic edition is portable, easy to use and ideal for traveling, with different display modes to choose from. The original look & feel of the Nintendo Classic Edition, redesigned miniature version, smaller, slimmer and pre-loaded with 30 innovative games, including Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy and more.

Jerky Heart, Exotic Meats – Contains 10 exotic jerky flavors

Tease and treat your meat with a flirtatious feast of ten savory, spicy, jerky flavors (0.5 ml each), including: 2 black pepper (buffalo), 2 garlic (buffalo), 1 garlic (moose), 1 honey Bourbon (Elk), 1 Honey Bourbon (Wild Boar), 1 Root Beer Habanero (Wild Boar), 1 Honey Bourbon (Venison) and 1 Root Beer Habanero (Venison).

Smart mug for temperature control

Extended battery life on your temperature control mug keeps your drink perfectly warm for 1.5 hours after a single charge – or all day long on the supplied, newly designed charging coaster. Choose the exact temperature that you prefer (between 120 ° F – 145 ° F). With this smart mug you can operate with your smartphone. Connect with the Ember app to set your temperature, adjust presets, receive notifications and more

Leather texting gloves

Made with nappa leather that has a soft shine for easy portability and color depth. The cuff contains a blend of cashmere and wool. The fingertips are equipped with a 360 ° touchscreen function; Works on smartphones, tablet PCs etc.

Specialty coffee soaked in real Kentucky Bourbon and then perfectly roasted for a delicious infusion of flavors without alcohol. Intense, full, with flavors of cocoa, honey and butterscotch. Smooth velvety finish with low acidity and a residual sweetness.

