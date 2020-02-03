5-foot ‘Jackalope’ sailboat, with GPS tracker, leaves again

George Kaola, a teacher in the Solomon Islands, and a few children pose with the Jackalope, a small sailboat built by students from UW Lab School. The boat washed ashore at the Ontong Java Atoll in August 2017. Kaola and some of his students repaired the ship and launched it from the atoll to the sea on January 24. (George Kaola Photo)

CASPER, WYO – After almost two and a half years of dry docking on a remote island in the Pacific, the Jackalope has finally left.

The small sailboat, originally composed by students from the Lab School of the University of Wyoming, was launched – with a rebuilt sail, a new paint job and a new GPS tracker – from a small atoll on the Solomon Islands on January 24 at around 07 : 30 am Solomon Islands time, according to a UW statement.

During the first few hours of his new journey, the Jackalope passed an atoll known as Nukumanu, just northwest.

“Nukumanu is the last on Amelia Earhart’s flight path before she and her co-pilot, Fred Noonan, disappeared forever,” said Michael Cheadle, a senior university lecturer at UW in the Geology and Geophysics Department. “Let’s hope it doesn’t do Amelia Earhart.”

In the first seven days after his relaunch at sea, the miniature craft has traveled much further east than the famous pilot, after traveling about 300 miles, Cheadle says.

“That’s 43 miles a day. That’s pretty good for a small boat,” he says.

A little over three years ago, Cheadle and his wife, fellow geology professor Barbara John, first launched the Jackalope in the Pacific with the hope that it would wash up and be discovered on a distant coast.

About 5 feet long and equipped with a small sail and keel, the small vessel was built by UW Lab School students in Theresa Williams’ class. The Jackalope was part of a multiple community outreach campaign related to the National Science Foundation-funded voyage of the American research vessel Atlantis and two small submarines to explore and taste the seabed in Pito Deep in the Pacific Ocean in February 2017.

The small vessel traveled approximately 7,600 miles, which corresponds to 30 percent of the way around the Earth, on its first 190-day voyage. The sailboat eventually found its way to the coast of Ontong Java Atoll – one of the most remote atolls in the world – August 21, 2017. The atoll is located just north of the Solomon Islands and east of Papua New Guinea.

Equipped with a GPS controlled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the vessel contained a Laramie time capsule and wrote in nearly 20 languages ​​including Cantonese, Chinese, English, French, Mandarin, Papua New Guinea, Portuguese and spanish.

The hope was that the person who found the Jackalope would correspond with UW Lab School students after discovering the content. However, that scenario did not initially take place. Fishermen on the atoll discovered that the small vessel was washed ashore. Not knowing what it was, they pulled the ship out of its GPS system and left the dry dock behind.

George Kaola, who grew up in the atoll but now lives in the Solomon Islands, had luckily followed the efforts of the Jackalope’s journey online. Kaola is a teacher at the Kukum Seventh-day Adventist Primary School in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.

Kaola traveled to the atoll and collected the Jackalope during Christmas 2017. After his long journey, the boat was weathered, but fairly intact, with no broken brace on the mast and some paint broken off the hull, undoubtedly by frequent storms the small vessel that he carried during encountered his long journey.

John and Cheadle say they have received further correspondence, in which Kaola indicated that he and his students would rebuild the Jackalope on the condition that John and Cheadle could send replacement parts, including a new GPS and sail.

John bought an Iridium GPS, which means that it can be followed via satellite. The new GPS has solar cells that depend on the sun for electricity and the signal is picked up more often than the previous GPS, which operated on batteries.

Students from the Lab School painted the new sail and they sent a number of trinkets and gifts to the Solomon Islands.

The project got a boost when John contacted representatives of The Nature Conservancy in Australia who said that if she and Cheadle mailed the parts to them, they would hand the equipment over to Kaola and help him install the GPS . Although it took some time, Kaola and his students eventually restored the Jackalope to its original luster.

Cheadle notes that when the Jackalope landed on the coast of the atoll in the summer of 2017, he traveled west.

“George looks like a smart guy. It looks like he launched the boat from the northeastern part of the atoll, “says Cheadle, following the recent launch of the Jackalope on his computer. “He knows currents well enough to sail away instead of blowing back. It now goes east. “

While the currents and winds are constantly changing, Cheadle says there is nothing but an open ocean to the east. If the wind and currents remain stable, the Jackalope could eventually land on the coast of South America. On the other hand, Cheadle says, if the current drives the small vessel back west, the trade winds can take the sailboat all the way to the Philippines if it manages to miss “many small islands”.

There are also other potential obstacles. Although Cheadle did not think the small sailboat would end up in the belly of a whale, he says it is more likely “that a shark can get a piece out of it, whether it is run over by a tanker or a cargo ship.”

Cheadle, however, is much more optimistic.

“If it lands somewhere, it will hopefully go to a densely populated area,” he says. “Hopefully schoolchildren will find it and take the little presents out and put their own trinkets into it. Build a relationship between those children and students at Lab School. And they are launching it again and it’s being passed on all over the world. That would be ideal. “