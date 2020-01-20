This week AGT: The Champions presents the duo Destiny, a balancing act from Poland. They bring their incredible acrobatics to the American stage, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store.

Read on to learn more about this talented couple and see his amazing talent in action. Then tune in to see them perform on NBC on Monday night at 8:00 p.m.

5 facts about Duo Destiny

1. They started performing together in 2015.

According to her website, Kinga Grzeskow (from Poland) asked Goncalo Roque (from Portugal) to appear with her on the Pirates Adventure Show in Mallorca. He apparently had 24 hours to make a decision and he accepted. Since then, they have performed together all over the world, including on cruises. (Read more about it below)

2. The Duo Destiny won the title “Poland’s Got Talent” in 2018

In 2018 Kinga and Goncalo appeared together on Mam talent !, a Polish series that translates into I have talent !. Her incredible acrobatics, in which Goncalo Kinga swings and balances on her hands, led her to the main prize.

3. You are friends with AGT-Act Deadly Games.

Alfredo Silva and his ex-wife Anna competed against AGT in a series of dangers called Deadly Games. Today he performs with Aleksandra Kiedrowicz, who won Poland’s Got Talent in one year. They are friends with Duo Destiny and the four finally got to know each other last year. Deadly Games apparently gave them advice and supported their show.

4. Duo Destiny played in the “Cirque du Soleil”.

From June to August 2019, Duo Destiny appeared in the new “Joyeux Calvaire” show by the Cirque du Soleil in Canada. They previously appeared at the Cabaret Club in London and at the Palazzo Dinner Show in Austria. They have also performed in Japan, Paris, Beijing and Australia. We are so excited that they traveled to the United States.

5. You appear on “AGT: The Champions”.

The duo said appearing on AGT: The Champions is a “big dream” for them. Kinga said: “We want to share what we do with as many people as possible and this is the perfect place to do it.” Goncalo said that they want to “inspire” people. We keep our fingers crossed for them as they enter the competition.

Meet the couple “Duo Destiny”: Kinga Grzeskow and Goncalo Roque

Kinga Grzeskow was born in western Poland in 1995 and started sport acrobatics from the age of seven. She participated in many major national team sports competitions and ended her sports career after attending the 2012 World Cup in Orlando, United States (video below).

Kinga Grzeskow as part of the Polish women’s group at the 2012 World Cup in Orlando

After graduating from high school in 2014, Kinga entered the circus world as an Ariel actress, which led her to get to know her current partner Goncalo.

Goncarlo Roque was born in Portugal in 1988 and competed at the 2012 World Championships in the mixed pairs category for his country’s gymnastics team. His athletic career led to a lot of wind, including the European champion, the world champion, the world ranking champion and the winner of the world championship and many other international tournaments.

Gocarlo defeats the 2013 European Championship

Is the “Duo Destiny” married?

While the couple has traveled the world and performed together for the past five years, the official status of their relationship is unknown and their Facebook status is set to “No relationship information shown”. However, their Instagram feed shows that Kinga and Goncalo are clearly in love, what is important. In an IG Post Goncalo you write: “I can hardly wait for you to grow old next to me … and of course not only the stage, but also life and all the crazy adventures it will bring” ,

“Duo Destiny … Duo in love and in dreams”

Duo Destiny vs. Duo Transcend

The most similar to the Destiny duo in “AGT Champions” are of course Tyca and Mary aka Duo Transcend, who have already reached the semi-finals. What do you think, who will advance between the two acrobatic actors on the show?