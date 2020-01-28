Do you remember the previous AGT Act The Silhouettes? Get ready to meet this talented shadow dance group when they enter the AGT: The Champions stage this week.

The group has an inspiring story and an amazing talent for telling powerful and inspiring stories through shadows and movement. Read on to find out more about them as they make their big AGT comeback.

5 facts about the silhouettes

The group was founded by Lynne Waggoner-Patton.

Lynne created the silhouettes in March 2009. During her time at AGT, a group member described her as “like a mother to all of us”. Lynne pointed out that there were children with life-threatening illnesses in the group. “You’ll never find out,” she said.

Lynne explained that she cannot have children of her own and added, “So if you call me mom, my life will be full.”

The silhouettes collect money for charity.

The group’s performances raised over $ 50,000 for homeless children in the United States. They aim to help needy children around the world. Her performances also send inspiring messages about love and kindness.

The dancers are of different ages.

When the group first attended AGT, the youngest member of the group was just 3 years old. According to her biography on the show’s website, her age for champions is now between 10 and 26 years. It’s amazing to see dancers from so many ages come together to create something beautiful.

They participated in the 6th season of ‘AGT’.

In 2011, the silhouettes competed on AGT. They delighted the judges and the audience with several performances, including a tribute to American veterans. They ended the season in second place. The silhouettes are bound together with Zurcaroh from season 13 and the Detroit Youth Choir from season 14 for the best-placed group act in AGT history.

You are entering “AGT: The Champions”.

The group revealed in an interview before the show that they had been able to travel around the world since their first time at AGT. Now they are back to be crowned the ultimate champion. They said that competition against so many incredible talents “drives us to our limits”. How far will you get this season? We have to wait and see.

