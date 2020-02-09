5 delicious pizza events to celebrate National Pizza Day

Updated: 12:31 PM EST February 9, 2020

National pizza day is Sunday, so whether you just like yours or are full of all the meat that humanity knows, you’ll eat these delicious pizza facts.

Several studies, including Foodler, Caviar and a Harris Poll, have made pepperoni the most popular pizza topping in the US. For some, it may be surprising (but not surprising) that anchovies did not reach the top 10 of any polls.

According to the American Pizza Community, there are more than 34 million ways to order a pizza when you consider size, crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings. Although it would be almost impossible to try them all, we can’t blame you for trying.

In more edible mathematics news, Delish reports that one large pizza cake usually has more pizza than two small, medium-sized cakes. So save yourself some money and get the most for your money!

We can thank pizza for more than 1 million jobs here in the US. Between restaurant owners, wait staff and delivery staff, pizza takes a lot of (tasty) work!

Long before frozen pizza rolls there was simple frozen pizza. According to Medium, the concept was popularized by Minnesota’s own Rose Totino, whose name you probably recognize. Totino sold her company to Pillsbury in 1975 for $ 20 million – after declining their offer of $ 15 million.

