5 dead after a small plane crashed in Louisiana, authorities say

A fire official said five people died after a small plane crashed in southern Louisiana. Lafayette fire chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that the plane was an eight-passenger plane. He said there was a survivor in addition to the five deaths. Three people on the ground were transported to the hospital. The report said a nearby Walmart store was evacuated as a precaution. Ambulance Acadia said on Twitter that his staff responded to the scene of a "small civil plane accident" in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital. Witnesses told KLFY TV that the lights went out in homes and businesses near the accident and that they heard something that sounded like "a semi-trailer truck." Several residents said they had no electricity. Photographs of the area where the plane crashed showed a blackened car, as well as tree branches scattered in the parking lot of a post office. The burning remains of the plane rested in a field near the post office. Lafayette is located about 135 miles west of New Orleans.

