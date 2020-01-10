5 cool CES products you can get your hands on in 2020

Loading...

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is always a showcase for things you might never use.

To make this clear, we love to see wild concept devices that can range from quirky to transformative. But it’s easy to break away from CES every year and feel like you have to wait forever to get real working and affordable versions of the products on display. Fortunately, there are many finished (or almost finished) products at the fair, and that is exactly what we would like to highlight.

They may not all be particularly cheap or practical, but these devices that will be shown at CES 2020 will actually hit the market in 2020.

Samsung’s flagship phones for less

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (left) and Note 10 Lite (right) could deliver the goods this year.

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

Samsung occasionally makes really nice phones, but you usually have to spend around $ 800 on the low end to snap one. That said, if you want a similar experience for less, CES brought good mobile news.

Press in Vegas got the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, the budget versions of the respective Galaxy variant from last year. Each phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, three rear-view cameras, 128 GB memory and a 4,500 mAh battery.

The S10 Lite is also equipped with “Super Steady OIS”, a new image stabilization technology for action shots. Meanwhile, the Note 10 Lite comes with the expected S Pen for productivity-oriented users.

The only real disadvantages for the cheaper prices of mobile phones are the screen resolution – both have a display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels – and the memory. That being said, these seem to be comparable to the more expensive ones.

Here’s the thing: we don’t know how much you will save if you choose to buy one. It’s obvious that they’ll be cheaper than $ 899 considering that this was the base price for the S10 last year, but Samsung hasn’t told us yet. We don’t have a fixed release date either, but they will come out this year.

Lenovo’s tablet-like foldable laptop

It works out!

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

Not every 2020 product we’ve seen at CES is cheap. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is an example of something that the majority of consumers may not be able to afford when it hits the market later this year. But it’s still very cool and worth a visit.

Unlike many other foldable devices we’ve seen in the past year, the X1 Fold isn’t a phone, it’s a Windows 10 laptop. It’s a fully featured PC shaped like a tablet, except that you can bend the 13.3-inch screen in the middle. This opens up a whole new world of multitasking opportunities.

You can flip up the screen and use the included physical keyboard for a more traditional PC experience, or fold the bottom half into a virtual keyboard. If you want, you can also fold the screen and share the screen, with different apps open on each page.

Overall, it is a chic looking device that is currently undone only by its high price. You’ll have to drop $ 2,499 if it hits the market sometime in the middle of the year. Yikes.

TiVos streaming stick for cable cutters

Will this be a viable alternative to cables?

Streaming hardware isn’t the most expensive thing in the world these days, but cheap streaming sticks trying to do something new will always be remarkable. TiVo may feel like a relic from a world where we still paid for cable, but the company is still around and will launch its $ 50 Stream 4K stick in April.

The highlight is that unlike a Roku stick or an Amazon Fire TV stick, the idea is that you subscribe to an alternative cable service and need a device that enables this. The Stream 4K can be integrated into Sling TV and popular apps such as Netflix and Prime Video to present all your films and shows on one surface.

Marketing materials promise an end to app flipping, which is actually a real problem with most streaming devices. If they can do that and deliver 4K quality at such a low price, it may be a sensible thing for cable cutters.

One last note about the price: Although the price starts at $ 50, the MSRP will eventually be $ 70. It is best to get on as long as you can if you are interested.

The affordable 5G phone from TCL

We expect 5G 2020 to become a little more ubiquitous. It remains to be seen what difference it will make when you consider the problems that we still have to compensate for in terms of network coverage and quality. By the end of the year, however, it will be much easier to actually connect to a 5G network.

A good reason for this is that for the first time you can buy affordable 5G compatible devices like the TCL 10 5G. Several 5G phones were released in the U.S. last year, but generally you had to spend at least $ 1,000 to get one. TCL’s offer will cost less than $ 500.

The 10 5G has four reversing cameras, a fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack. One of the things that is likely to keep it that cheap is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 processor under the hood, which isn’t the most advanced mobile hardware by 2020. Still, this could be a perfectly usable and affordable 5G phone in a world that doesn’t yet have very many of them. And that counts for something.

Samsung’s rotating TV for TikTok?

Get ready to turn your TV.

After all, one of the real curiosities of CES that you can get at an unknown point later this year is Samsung’s new Sero TV. You know how more and more video content is displayed in a vertical aspect ratio these days? Think of YouTube and TikTok. Well, these types of videos don’t look right on a normal TV. Good thing the Sero is not an ordinary television.

The 43-inch set “can be seamlessly connected to users’ mobile devices to display videos smoothly and naturally”, either horizontally or vertically. Yes, it is rotated to display vertical videos. It’s ridiculous, but there could actually be a market for it.

Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all we know about the Sero. It only comes in a 43-inch size and people might think it’s a weird oversized phone in your living room. We don’t know how much it will cost, just that it will come out sometime this year. One thing is certain: television is becoming much more silly.

Of course, this is only a fraction of what was shown at CES 2020. With the flood of concept cars, 8K televisions, and other distant devices, these stood out as products that you may actually want to buy in the near future.