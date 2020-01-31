5 Chubby lip gloss that really works

Topical lip-enhancing products have increased in popularity as an alternative to lip fillers that require a trip to the clinic, an injection and a nice penny. Most chubby products work by increasing blood circulation to the lips, making them appear fuller than they are. There is quite a bit of variation when it comes to the success of these products and people can experience very different results with the same product. Here are our top 5 eye-catching lip gloss that really works (based on what most reviewers think).

Buxom Full-On Lip Polish

No matter where you look online, Buxom seems to be at the top as one of the best lip plumpers. Sephora customers have even given it more than 9,000 5-star reviews! Peptides volume the lips (along with a refreshing, tingling sensation!), While vitamins A and E soften and hydrate. This striking lip gloss comes in three finishes – metallic, glossy and high gloss – and in more than thirty colors, giving you many options.

Buxom Full-On Lip Cream Gloss

This shine is very similar to the Buxom Full-On Lip Polish and offers the same benefits, but without the shine. You still get the classic shine that you want in a shine, but with less sparkle. The Cream Gloss is a perfect option if you want a more subtle, everyday look, but still want those striking effects.

Lip injection Plumping lip gloss

This cruelty-free plump gloss adds both volume and moisture and is available in five different shades, from clear to cherry red. Avocado oil and vitamin E soften and soften the lips, while their exclusive volume-forming formula delivers perfectly pouty lips. Too Faced claims that the plump effect lasts up to four hours and that the gloss continues to add volume with prolonged use. Like many plumpers, some users reported quite a bit of tingling and a slight burning sensation, but in general: the more sensation you have when using a fuller, the better it works.

GrandeLIPS moisturizing lip fuller glossy

GrandeLIPS is a cruelty-free, high-gloss fuller with a hint of vanilla flavor that uses the Volulip trademark and hyaluronic acid to fill the lips and reduce fine lines. This shine is available in more than ten colors, including the option Original clear, which can be layered with your favorite tinted lip. In addition to the immediate effects, the brand promises noticeable changes in lip softness, volume and firmness when applied twice a day for thirty days.

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath

This lip bath is a striking shine that marine collagen uses to give the lips volume and firmness. Mustard spruce extract helps to improve lip volume and at the same time ensures hydration, so that this lip mass also feels a bit like a spa treatment. It comes in three pink-colored high gloss finishes, with the lightest shade that gives a “barely there” appearance.