5 chefs in the inner circle of Guy Fieri (5 he doesn’t like)

Guy Fieri has gained many loyal fans thanks to his cooking shows, including the very popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He seems to be a chef who doesn’t take himself too seriously with the bold sense of fashion, the hairstyle you have to lose, and greater than the personality of life. And while that has impressed many, it has also been criticized. Of course, he is not alone. Other famous chefs are also in the spotlight.

There are some celebrity chefs who have taken care of his personal appearance, others don’t think much of his food and have even asked fans to “wish them luck” before eating at one of his hot spots. But Fieri probably doesn’t lose sleep with those who don’t like it, because it also has a very interesting inner circle that includes some of the best celebrity chefs and an amazing meal.

Dislike

10 Anthony Bourdain did not react when he came to share his views on the press!

As for his views on Guy Fieri, Anthony Bourdain did not hold back. According to E! There have been several reports that Bourdain has weighed on the chef’s colleague, including commenting on how he feels about him because “he is 52 years old and still rolling with the flame …”

9 David Chang doesn’t like the way Guy Fieri dresses (and he doesn’t mind saying that)

David Chang is another chef celeb who obviously has a problem with the way Guy Fieri dresses. According to Mashed, Chang has been “hitting” him since the 2000s and has dealt with Fρηhrer’s style, commenting on his sunglasses and armband (with several explosives being thrown at the proposal).

8 Comments by Mario Batali show that he is not a fan of Guy’s culinary skills

Mario Batali is probably not considered one of Guy Fieri’s closest and dearest, as CheatSheet notes that he criticized the chef during his appearance on ABC’s The Crew. According to the publication, the moment happened when Batali and Anthony Bourdain appeared in an episode to create a dish, and Batali had this to say about it: “Is this a blow and a disturbance?” Guy Fieri could make this dish! “

Alton Brown of 7 Food Network said he was going to eat at one of Guy Fieri’s spots and asked fans to wish him luck.

The first choice of an Alton Brown restaurant may not be something that Guy Fieri owns, at least according to a tweet he made in 2012. “I plan to visit Guy Fieri’s NYC restaurant this weekend because it can’t be as bad as All of this, the husky New Yorkers say, “he wrote, adding the hashtag,” #wishmeluck. “

6 Johny Garlic’s partner Guy And, Steve Gruber, is believed to have fallen

Steve Gruber, who is a collaborator of Guy Fieri’s Johnny Garlic, reportedly fell with him. According to Nicki Swift, the couple is embroiled in a legal dispute after Fieri asked to “close the Johnny Garlic’s restaurant chain, which he and Gruber founded in the mid-1990s.”

Like

5 When Star Network’s Ru Ruiz went away, Guy was “Hearty”

Food Network star Carl Ruiz died in 2019 and when Guy Fieri learned of his death, he was sad. According to Entertainment Weekly, Fieri made a statement in honor of Ruiz, writing: “I’m excited that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. “

4 Richard Blais has collaborated with Guy Fieri many times (and appeared on his social media account)

Famous chef Richard Blais and Guy Fieri seem to have a close working relationship because Guy Fieri shared many photos with them on social media. In the photos, they seem to have a great time working together, and they always break with big smiles on their faces!

3 Pagoda’s Benny Lin and Guy have a lot of fun when they get together

Another famous chef with Guy Fieri seems to be doing well with Benny Lin of the Pagoda restaurant and has also appeared on his social media. Fieri posted this hilarious photo of the two cooking crab and having fun with it. The title of the image with the following message: “I always love cookin (sic) and hangin (sic) with one of my favorite chefs…”

2 “Carlo’s Bakery” Top Baker Buddy Valastro is someone who considers his brother

Buddy Valastro became a household name thanks to his cooking show, Boss cake, which showed the impressive cake creations that he and his large family created. Valastro is also someone that Guy Fieri likes very much, even when he refers to him as his “brutha” when he posts this photo.

1 Not a Chef (Just A Foodie), but Matthew McConaughey is one of Guy’s good friends

Matthew McConaughey may not be a chef, but he’s a foodie and a Guy Fieri fan. According to Fox News, what most people don’t know about Fieri is that when he was honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019, McConaughey was there to support him! The two also appeared in cooking classes together, post notes.

