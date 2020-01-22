The bachelor franchise has been around for about two decades, and while the show is still very popular, we would be lying if we said that it wasn’t easily stale. We see the same storylines and archetypes in every season, and the title boys themselves begin to mix. It took you over ten years to get the first black lead role in the franchise, but now we’re wondering how long it will be before we see the first gay or lesbian lead role?

A gay bachelor (ette)?

Yes, a season with a gay man or woman at the top looking for love would change the show a bit. This would mean that the candidates would all be gay, and it is very likely that some of them will find love with each other rather than the person they are supposed to “persecute”. (That sounds like a great idea for the bachelor season in paradise!)

Choosing a celebrity for the role may be a good way to keep participants focused on the top management level. (A show called Finding Prince Charming did this with Lance Bass and the results were mixed, but we think it’s worth trying again!) Here are six that we think are a good choice for this concept!

James Charles

Hello Sister! We all love James Charles and love to hate him, but of course it’s fun to see him. According to his TikTok version of The Bachelor,

To TikTok, he said: “I made an important remark after downloading TikTok, that this app is basically a dating app. Let’s be real.”

“Everyone here is either in a very sweet relationship or is painfully single. Unfortunately, I fall into this second group of people, surprise, surprise!”

Then he revealed his great idea and we are so depressed, sister. “In 2020, I’m trying to change that and show myself a little bit more, and I want to get married so I can play TikTok Bachelor.”

Gus Kenworthy

Gus Kenworthy

Gus Kenworthy was already an Olympic silver medalist, American horror story star and YouTuber. So why not make Bachelor your next master’s degree? The show previously had athletes in the lead role, so it seems like a natural fit, and Gus is the kind of nice, down-to-earth guy the franchise audience likes to be interested in. He is the type we are all stubborn to find his true love for!

AzMarie

AzMarie

AzMarie already has some reality TV experiences: Before she was Chicken on Empire, she was seen in America’s next top model: British Invasion. And if acting and modeling weren’t enough, she also released original music! The possibilities for group appointments with AzMarie as a Bachelorette would be endless.

Xavier Dolan

Xavier Dolan

Xavier Dolan is best known for being behind the camera and making several award-winning films AdeleMusic video for “hello”. But he’s young and handsome and we think it could be fun to see him on the screen for a change and look for love! He has already built a very successful career and now we want to see if he can do that in his private life too.

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell is obviously stunning, so stunning that she was chosen as Victoria’s Secret Angel! She also had a relationship with Kristen Stewart In recent years, a time as a bachelorette has helped her break out of this cycle.

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes There have already been a number of shows aimed at young women in terms of overall appeal – Teen Wolf, Scream Queens, Arrow – so he’d likely have his own bachelor fan base. And he only got divorced last year, so this could be an entertaining way for him to find new love. However, his season may have to be “dry” since he has been alcohol dependent for ten years.

Who would you like to see as a potential gay bachelor or bachelorette? Let us know in the comments below!