5 Britons with virus admitted to hospital in France after stay in the Alps

Five people from Great Britain, including one child, are hospitalized in France with the new virus from China after being caught on a vacation in the Alps.

The announcement by the French Minister of Health on Saturday is the latest example of how the tentacles of the virus can spread across multiple borders.

The five British citizens stayed in a chalet in the Contamines-Montjoie alpine resort, and were in close contact with another Brit who apparently contracted the virus in Singapore, traveled to the French Alps and then tested positive for the virus on his return to Britain , French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told reporters Saturday.

That brings the total number of virus cases in France to 11. Great Britain has three confirmed cases. The new type of coronavirus has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide and more than 700 deaths, almost all in China, since the first diseases were discovered in December.

The five new British citizens with the virus are being detained in Lyon hospitals, along with six other British people who were in close contact with them and are now being followed, the French health ministry said.

The French Prime Minister convened a special government meeting on Saturday to discuss the next steps in the fight against the virus.

The patient in Britain apparently contracted the virus after staying at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore and attending a business conference there from January 20-22, Buzyn said. There were then 94 foreigners at the hotel, including people from Hubei, according to the French minister.

The British citizen then spent January 24-28 in the French Alps and tested positive for the virus after returning home this week.

In Germany, the last case of the virus is the wife of a previously infected man who works for a car parts supplier in the Munich area, responsible for most of the 14 German cases confirmed to date.

