5 Books We Can’t Wait to Read in 2020

Hachette

N.K. Jemisin returns with his first new novel after his winning three-year streak of Hugo for his Broken Earth trilogy. New York, the hometown of Jemisin, is the setting for The City We Became (available March 24, 2020), but it is not New York with which we are familiar. Five New Yorkers come together as city avatars, destined to fight together to defend their home from a supernatural and ancient evil.

New Yorkers do not know what awaits them, nor do they know that the city they call home faces an existential threat that could annihilate everyone and everything in it. However, the seriousness of the situation becomes evident when the city begins to fight against them as the evil that lurks in its streets and alleys begins to take over.

An extension of a short story in the Jemisin How Long & # 39; til Black Future Month collection (which can be read on Tor.com), The City We Became is the first in a new series in which major cities are they become characters and those who live in them must fight for the soul of their native peoples. While the theme is very different from Jemisin's Broken Earth trilogy, fantasy lovers will get lost in the lyrical and distinctive prose of Jemisin, and those who gravitate in stories imbued with the ancient struggle between good and evil will also enjoy from The City We Became.

Qualityland by Marc-Uwe Kling

QualityLand

Welcome to QualityLand, the best nation on Earth, because it was built for you. At QualityLand, everything is automated to make your life more convenient: digital personal assistants find everything from the best food to the best friends for you, a universal ranking system decides which social class you will excel in and what career you should follow, while the advanced algorithms of the most successful company on Earth, TheShop, deliver the needs to your door without needing to order them. Everything is easy, everything is personal, everything is quality.

But one day, a QualityCity resident at QualityLand named Peter Jobless receives a package from TheShop that he definitely knows he doesn't want. Decide, against your best judgment, to return it and, therefore, to question the fundamentals of QualityLand as a whole.

Translated from German into English for the first time, Qualityland (published on January 7, 2020) is full of absurdities that cause laughter that dangerously approaches a possible future not too far away. Some of the features of QualityLand (such as TouchKiss, a "more resistant to fake" biometric authentication method that makes citizens kiss their tablets when they need to pay for food in a restaurant, receive delivered packages and the like) are ridiculous and strange because things that could happen in our world today are totally feasible, although unlikely. Kling's ingenious and satirical look at technology and our dependence on it is a must read if you are intrigued by future dystopians who strike too close to home. HBO will also turn Qualityland into a series in the future, so be sure to check the book before that happens.

Bagels, Bumf and Buses by Simon Horobin

Oxford University Press

Wordsmiths will enjoy reading Bagels, Bumf and Buses: A Day in the Life of the English Language (published January 1, 2020) by Simon Horobin. Professor of English and literature at Oxford, Horobin takes readers through a typical day in the life of a typical person, examining all the ubiquitous words we find along the way. Have you ever wondered, while chewing your Wheaties, where does the word "cereal" come from? Has the word "pants" caught your attention while you dressed for work? Even if these thoughts are strange to you, Horobin's informative but attractive writing style will make you feel curious.

Most of us take the English language for granted, but Bagels, Bumf and Buses will give you a new appreciation for the words you probably use many times a day. Horobin takes fascinatingly common words like "office" and "gym", as well as new jargon like "meme" and "hashtag", and traces its origins in multiple languages ​​and associated words of the past.

It also explains how words have evolved and changed over time (such as how "lunch" used to be a more elegant version of "lunch", and not the other way around) and shows how evolutionary language was and continues to be as humans use And we abuse that. Anyone with a passion for language or a burning desire to learn more trivia should visit Bagels, Bumf and Buses.

A witch in time by Constance Sayers

Red hook

Helen Lambert, recently divorced, has a first date with a man who is clearly not her type. But this man, Luke, talks to Helen as if he had known her for years, even decades. Readers of A Witch in Time (released on February 11, 2020) are launched into the story of Helen, who is also the story of Juliet LaCompte, a woman who lives in France at the end of the 19th century and who is having An adventure with a married Parisian painter. The decision of Juliet's mother, a witch, to curse her daughter's lover inadvertently joins Juliet with him over time, condemning her to relive the same love story over and over again for centuries to come.

Juliet lives multiple different lives since her first in France, all of which have been watched by Luke, who is actually a demon in charge of maintaining this spoiled curse. But Luke is not simply a passive observer while following Juliet (and Nora, and Sandra, and Helen, and all the names he takes over the years) over time; He is more attached than she knows. But when Helen begins to remember some of the details of her past lives, she discovers that she could break the curse once and for all.

While A Witch in Time has a romanticism similar to that of Outlander and The Time Traveler & # 39; s Wife, it is also an intriguing journey through history and an interesting look at a woman's identity, as it literally changes as Decades come and go. Sayers balances many elements in this story: it is partly historical fiction with a touch of time travel, partly romance with a supernatural kick. Readers who enjoy stories that tell a person's life (no matter how many lives they have) will want to read A Witch in Time.

The wolf of Oren-Yaro by K.S. Villous

Hachette

Talyien is a woman dedicated to her people and her nation of Oren-Yaro. In order to bring peace to the factions of his nation, Talyien is promised the son of his father's rival. But the night before being crowned queen, Talyien commits an amazing act and her husband leaves.

Go ahead a few years and Queen Talyien is struggling to govern alone when she receives a request to meet her husband in a distant nation. Knowing that the consequences of not going would be worse than anything else, Talyien leaves alone with her most reliable guards to meet her husband. But things quickly get ugly when their secret meeting is ambushed and the killers try to kill Talyien. Now, trapped in a foreign nation, Talyien must find her way home and rescue her husband without losing his own life.

Fans of the existing Agartes Epilogues de Villoso series will find similarities between The Wolf of Oren-Yaro (February 18, 2020). But the new series is not at all derived: Villoso is an expert in the construction of the world, and the rhythm of the novel forces you to move as fast as Talyien does from one precarious situation to another. The Oren-Yaro Wolf is an exciting high fantasy journey that fans of the genre will appreciate, particularly those who are thirsty for a strong female main character.