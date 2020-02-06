5 bold predictions for the UNC in the new decade

In the midst of a demoralizing season for the Tar Heels, Keeping it Heel has five bold predictions for UNC basketball in the new decade.

The North Carolina basketball program is based on excellence – the third ever win in the NCAA and a 73.9 percent win share. So expect it to stay that way for the next ten years. Head coach Roy Williams has won nearly 900 games and three national championships, and he will not drop out of the game in the near future. Expect more championships and deeper runs by late March and early April before his time in Chapel Hill ends.

He’s been looking for new hires lately – seven 5-star recruits in the past three seasons – including class # 3 in the nation in 2020. There’s no doubt that North Carolina from the NCAA- Investigation cloud has escaped that hung over him For so many years it has been helping to recruit high-ranking recruits. And now that Williams and the Tar Heels are free of it, these recruits should keep records.

And don’t be surprised when the program finally gets the new arena that has been discussed for years. As popular as the Dean Smith Center is, it is out of date and needs to be modified or replaced to keep up with the times. It has been pushed back and maintained for several years, but it could happen soon.

North Carolina basketball was exceptional in its over 100 years of existence. everything about it. The brand, success, coaches, and players have been incredible over the years, which makes it so easy to be a UNC fan. The current UNC season shouldn’t have a major impact, either, thanks to the great junior class and the Hall of Fame head coach.

Looking ahead, here are five bold predictions for the Tar Heels for the next decade.