5 best Sunrise alarm clocks (2020): Homelabs, Philips, Casper

WIRED: I pulled it out of the box and the build quality of this thing hit me on the head. A solid metal stand and touch sensitive buttons for $ 20! Hell yes. It is easy to use and the light on the sunset was warm and relaxing. The artificial sunrise was enough to wake me up from bed, but it wasn’t too bright. There are sounds of nature to help you wake up, such as birds and ocean waves.

You can completely dim or turn off the screen. For people like me who have always hated seeing glowing figures in an otherwise dark room, the latter is a great option. I will never understand why more alarms don’t offer it. It’s a bargain for $ 20, especially with the extras such as multicolor mood lighting, access to an FM radio and a middle snooze button that is easy to hit.

TIRED: It did a good job shedding enough light when it was the only lamp in my otherwise dark bedroom, but it is a bit on the small side and, because of its headlight-like shape, it shines most in a certain direction. The light is also not as diffuse as the higher alarms on this list – sure enough to read before bed, but not as well able to bathe the entire room in the light. It is still clear enough to help you wake up.

.