5 best password managers from 2020: 1Password, Bitwarden and more

What distinguishes 1Password is the number of extras it offers. In addition to managing passwords, it can act as an authentication app such as Google Authenticator and, for added security, it creates a secret key for the encryption key that it uses, meaning no one can decrypt your passwords without that key. (The disadvantage is that if you lose this key, no one, even 1Password, can decipher your passwords.)

Another reason why 1Password offers the best experience is the close integration with other mobile apps. Instead of copying and pasting passwords from your password manager to other apps, 1Password is integrated with many apps and can complement it automatically. This is more noticeable on iOS, where communication between apps is more limited.

The other reason why I like 1Password is the travel mode, which allows you to remove sensitive data from your devices before you travel and then restore it with one click after you have crossed a border. This prevents everyone, even law enforcement officers at international borders, from having access to your full password vault.

1Password has a free 30-day trial period, so you can test it before you start.

1Password costs $ 3 per month ($ 36 per year, $ 60 per year for families)

After logging in, download the app for Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, ChromeOS or Linux. There are also browser extensions for Firefox, Chrome and Edge.

Best free option

Bitwarden

Photo: Bitwarden

Bitwarden has become a popular choice among proponents of open-source software. After a few months of use, I can see why. It is free without limits and it is just as polished and user-friendly as our top choice.

Did I mention that it is open source? This means that the code that drives Bitwarden is freely available for everyone to inspect, detect and resolve errors. In theory, the more eyes on the code, the more airtight it becomes. Bitwarden has also been checked by a third party to ensure that it is secure. It can be installed on your own server for easy self-hosting if you prefer to run your own cloud.

There are apps for Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS and Linux, as well as extensions for all major web browsers plus less common options such as Opera, Brave and Vivaldi (all of which support Chrome extensions).

Another thing that I like is the semi-automatic utility for entering passwords from BitWarden. When you visit a site for which you have saved references, the Bitwarden browser icon shows the number of saved references for that site. Click on the icon and you will be asked which account you want to use and then automatically fill in the login form. This makes it easy to switch between usernames and avoids the pitfalls of automatic completion that we mention at the bottom of this manual. If you simply need your fully automated form completion, Bitwarden also supports that.

.