5 Apple iPhone accessories you need today

Even the biggest Apple diehards know that an iPhone can only do so much on its own. Similar to fashion, you need to be able to accessorize your expensive phone to really shine it.

Of course, the iPhone accessories we have in mind are more functional than cosmetic. It can be everyday game changers for people from different walks of life or simple ways to make life happier.

Whether you’ve just got an iPhone or you’re a longtime iPhone owner looking to add some convenience to your life, these are some of the most important iPhone accessories you can get right now.

You listen

Best iPhone Dongles and Wireless Headphones

The iPhone headphone dongle isn’t perfect, but it works.

As you can be sure now, iPhones are no longer included in headphone jacks anymore. This is a death that we are not likely to forget or forgive anytime soon. There are some easy solutions to this problem. One is cheap and hassle-free, while the other is more expensive but amazing.

Another great solution to Apple’s fine wallet for wire lovers is the official Lightning-to-3.5mm headphone jack dongle. Because it’s plugged into your iPhone’s Lightning port, you won’t be able to listen to music on wired headphones and charge the iPhone at the same time. But it is better than nothing. It’s also $ 9 now, which is actually kind of a bummer considering Apple used to pack it for free on new iPhones.

If you’re ready to leave the wires altogether (and you probably should be sooner than later), AirPods is technically numbered as an iPhone accessory! The $ 250 AirPods Pro is the best model available today because they provide noise cancellation, but standard AirPods from 2019 are about $ 100 cheaper and very good.

Stay alive

Best iPhone Portable Charge

Don’t let your phone die.

It totally screams when you’re away from home and your phone dies, right? A growing iPhone battery can make any social occasion more enjoyable than it should be. Fortunately, there are many affordable ways to avoid this fate.

Portable chargers come in many different sizes and shapes, and we have a handy guide to help you choose the best one for your circumstances. If you don’t want to read that, though, the two things you should really look at when buying a portable charger are the power capacity and the number of ports.

The power is measured in amp times, abbreviated as mAh. The higher the mAh, the more juice a portable charger pack. I recently bought an Anker PowerCore charger with 13,000 mAh and two USB ports, so I can charge multiple devices at once. It’s only about $ 30, so you can get a quality portable charger without breaking the bank.

In case

Best iPhone Cases

Some cases may charge your phone.

Folks, you need a case. You probably know this, but you may not be aware of all the different cases you can get depending on your needs. There is a whole world of specialty phone cases out there and we will clue you in a few here.

If you don’t want to put around a portable charger (you still need to get one!), You can get a charging case! That’s right, they make phone cases with spare batteries on them that let you recharge on the go. Apple is making a Smart Battery Case for its own phones for $ 129. You can check out our review of the latest Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11, if you want to know more.

If you are tired of carrying around a massive purse and want to put it together, there are phone cases with wallet compartments just for you. So you can carry around cash, cards, and your iPhone at once. Just don’t blame us if your phone / wallet combination is a thief.

If you want something more conventional, I have always favored solid, uninterrupted Otterbox cases. They protected all my iPhones from my misery many times to count.

Pop up

The Yoda’iest Pop Socket

Make your iPhone more fun with a Pop Socket

Chances are you will see Pop Sockets around. They were a few goosebumps popping up from behind a phone. They may sound strange at first, but they’ve gotten pretty popular over the last few years and you should consider getting one if you want to make your iPhone more fun.

Seriously, you can put a little picture of Baby Yoda on the back of your phone and pop it up and down to your heart’s content. I don’t think I need to say more.

Shot those photoshoots

Best iPhone Tripods

You don’t need a stranger to hold your phone.

Do you like yourself a photographer? Or are you just tired of asking complete strangers to get your phone out in public? Either way, there are many mobile tripods that you can get to fix the exact problem.

Back in February, Mashable recommended the JOBY GorillaPod 500. It can work with a smartphone or a digital camera, if you’ve got one with you. But really, it’s all about the iPhone accessories, so all you need to know is you can mount the GorillaPod sucker and take quality photos professionally with your amateur skills.

