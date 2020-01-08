5 anti-aging facial exercises you can do at home

Loading...

If it’s good enough for Meghan Markle …

It is hailed as a non-invasive alternative to Botox and surgery, with Meghan Markle being a big fan. But how do anti-aging facial exercises help remove fine lines, sagging and wrinkles?

“These act on the hypodermis or the lower layer of the skin, the dermis or the intermediate layer and the epidermis or the upper layer,” explains Danielle Collins, expert in facial yoga.

“By working all these layers properly, it will increase blood circulation, allowing more oxygen and more food to reach the skin cells. The result is a clear, healthy complexion with a beautiful glow that has fewer toxins and has a better ability to absorb moisture. “

Very similar to the facial massages you can do at home, the anti-aging facial exercise technique is also designed to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin in the middle layer of the skin, giving you smoother skin. , more flexible and tighter.

Danielle recommends that you do your anti-aging facial exercises for 20 minutes, six times a week. It may sound like a lot, but you will quickly see the results. “Everyone has different faces, so the time it takes to see the changes varies from person to person,” says Danielle. “Typically, you will start to see long-term improvement in your face and neck after two weeks.

“After two to four months, you will notice that you have fewer fine lines and less tension and people will notice that you look healthier and more energetic. In six to nine months, people have said that they look and feel much younger and feel more relaxed in themselves. “

Below are five anti-aging facial exercises from Danielle Collins facial yoga method to get you started. Make sure to use something with a little slip, something like the best facial serum, or even better one of these facial oils.

Anti-aging facial exercises: The V



Good for: Falling eyelids, crow’s feet, eye pockets and pockets.

Alternative to: Botox and eye surgery.

Step 1: Press the two middle fingers together in the inner corner of the eyebrows, then with the index fingers, apply pressure to the outer corners of the eyebrows.

2nd step: Look towards the ceiling and lift the lower eyelids upward to make a strong squint, then relax.

Step 3: Repeat six more times and finish by closing your eyes tightly for 10 seconds.

Anti-aging exercises for the face: the Smile Smoother

Good for: Cheek lines and sagging skin.

Alternative to: Lower face lift and loads.

Step 1: Hide the teeth with the lips to make an “O” with the mouth.

2nd step: Smile widely while keeping your teeth hidden and repeat six times.

Step 3: Then maintain the shape of the smile while placing an index finger on the chin. Then begin to move the jaw up and down while the head is tilted gently backwards. Relax and repeat two more times.

Anti-aging facial exercises: Smooth the forehead



Good for: Horizontal lines of the forehead.

Alternative to: Botox.

Step 1: Place both hands on the forehead inward and spread all the fingers between the eyebrows and the hairline.

2nd step: Gently sweep the fingers outward across the forehead, applying gentle pressure to tighten the skin.

Step 3: Relax and repeat 10 times.

Anti-aging facial exercises: Affectionate eyes



Good for: Deep troughs and drooping eyebrows.

Alternative to: Brow lift.

Step 1: Place an index finger under each eye, pointing towards the nose.

2nd step: Hide the teeth and tease the upper lip and the lower lip of each other at the level of the mouth.

Step 3: Shake the upper eyelids while looking at the ceiling for 30 seconds.

Anti-aging facial exercises: The GIRAFE



Good for: Loose lines and skin on the neck.

Alternative to: Neck lift and jowl lift.

Step 1: Looking straight ahead, place the fingertips at the bottom of the neck and gently stroke the skin downward with the head tilted back.

2nd step: Bring your head to the chest and repeat twice.

Step 3: Finally, take out the lower lip as far as possible to pull the corners of the mouth down and place the fingertips on the collarbone with the chin pointing up. Hold for four deep breaths.

