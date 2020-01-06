5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico, reports of damage

Loading...

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, triggering small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking homes. It was one of the most severe earthquakes to hit the United States, which trembled last week. The earthquake struck at 6:32 am, just south of the island, at a relatively shallow depth of 6 miles, according to the US Geological Service. There was no threat of a tsunami, officials said. Power outages were reported in parts of Puerto Rico after the earthquake, Angel Vazquez, director of emergency management for the southern coastal city of Ponce, told the Associated Press. to this day since it started shaking on December 28, “he said. “It lasted a long time.” Residents of southern coastal cities have started posting photos of partially collapsed houses and large boulders blocking the roads as authorities urge people to remain calm. Sindia Alvarado, who lives in the southern coastal town of Penuelas, said she was petrified. “My whole family woke up screaming,” she said. “I thought the house was going to split in two.” In a hotel in the coastal city of Guanica, in the southwest, people panicked while trying to escape in their car, only to realize that large rocks were blocking the the only highway that headed north toward the north. Capital of San Juan, attorney Jose Francisco Benitez told The Associated Press: “There was a state of panic,” he said. “There were even people in their underwear walking around the hotel.” He said he and his girlfriend were in the room when the earthquake struck. “I have never felt anything like this,” he said. “It was like a giant grabbed our room and shook it.” The wave of earthquakes in the southern region of Puerto Rico began on the night of December 28, with earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 4.7 to 5.1. Previous smaller earthquakes in recent days have cracked houses and caused goods to fall from supermarket shelves. , Montalva Point and the Guayanilla canyon. He said earthquakes occur globally as the North American plate and the Caribbean plate press Puerto Rico, and that it is not clear when they will stop or if larger earthquakes occur. occur. 1918, when an earthquake measuring 7.3 occurs near the northwest coast of the island, triggering a tsunami and killing 116 people.

