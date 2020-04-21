4th loss of life relevant to COVID-19 documented in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A fourth Craven County resident died from difficulties similar to the COVID-19 on Tuesday at CarolinaEast Healthcare Middle.

The person was analyzed at the clinic for COVID-19 on April 12.

The individual was confirmed constructive for COVID-19 on April 14.

The dying was described to the Craven County Overall health Office on Tuesday.

“It saddens us to listen to of a different demise here in Craven County. Our views and prayers go out to the family members. The four individuals who succumbed to COVID-19 were all in the large-risk classification outlined by the CDC. If you occur to be in the significant-danger class you should just take the important precautions. The Craven County Well being Section will continue on to get the job done with our companions to assure individual protective products will get to the places it wants to be in our neighborhood and that the suitable protocols are remaining carried out in very long expression care facilities like nursing houses to safeguard those large-threat populations. We also carry on to conduct make contact with tracing to isolate and quarantine favourable cases and their near contacts to assistance avoid the spread of the virus,” claimed Scott Harrelson, Craven County Well being Director.