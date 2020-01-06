4K TV sales after vacation: Vizio, Samsung and more

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Image: vizio

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-01-06 17:52:01 UTC

Becoming an entertainment junkie will be inevitable in 2020.

You don’t have to take long to sign all the Golden Globes winners ahead of the Oscars on February 9th – and the announcement of all these nominees on January 13th. We’re experiencing our strange attraction to serial killer Penn Badgley again with Season Two of yours, and we can look forward to new seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Grace and Frankie coming soon. New films by Stephen King and Spike Lee are also coming.

The “What should I see?” The dilemma ceases to exist, and you can solve the dilemma that consists of watching a quality movie on a tiny laptop with a 4K TV. From cheap 49-inch models for residents to a $ 1,000 discount on an 86-inch model for those who have finally completed their basement conversions on vacation.

Here are our favorite offers:

And this week there are more offers sorted by brand and then by size:

Samsung

Samsung 55-inch curved class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV (UN55RU7300) – $ 477.99 (list price $ 699.99)

Samsung 65-inch Q60 series QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (QN65Q60RAFXZA) – $ 1,097.99 (list price $ 1,797.99)

Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV (Q80R) – $ 1,797.99 (List Price $ 2,799.99)

Samsung 8-Series 75-inch 4K TV (UN75RU8000FXZA) – $ 1,497.99 (List Price $ 2,199.99)

Samsung 8-inch Q900 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR (Q900RBFXZA) – $ 4,997.99 (List Price $ 6,997.99)

Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED HDR Smart TV (QN82Q60R) – $ 2,597.99 (list price $ 3,297.99)

Samsung 85-inch Q70 Series QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (QN85Q70RAF) – $ 3,797.99 (List Price $ 4,797.99)

LG

Vizio

Sony

TCL