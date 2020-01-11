49ers win 1st playoff match in 6 years, 27-10 over Vikings | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Niners are organizing the NFC championship game next week against the winner of the Sunday game between Seattle and Green Bay.

Garoppolo threw an interception deep into his own territory late in the first half and then spent most of the second half handing out the ball to Coleman and Raheem Mostert.

There was little reason for coach Kyle Shanahan to take risks as his defense completely saved the talented runner Dalvin Cook. That took the game-action game away from Minnesota and forced Cousins ​​to become a drop-back passer.

Cousins ​​finished 21 for 29 for 172 yards with his only major game coming on a 41-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter.

Cook was held at 18 yards on nine carry’s while the Niners defense was back to its dominant early season shape, thanks in part to the return of injuries from defensive end Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and security Jaquiski Tartt.

San Francisco had six pockets and held Minnesota at 147 meters before the game with a large piece on two late garbage-time drives.

TAKE IT OUT

Eric Kendricks intercepted a pass from Garoppolo late in the first half to give the Vikings the ball in San Francisco 29. Minnesota could not capitalize with Dee Ford who received a third bag in his return to the line-up of a hamstring injury. Dan Bailey’s 39-meter field goal cut the Niners lead to 14-10 in half. The interception was the 19th turnover this season by Garoppolo, who in the regular season had the most giveaways of any player who made the play-offs.

RETURN

Garoppolo showed that he has skills that go beyond his throw. He threw a block ahead of 255-pound linebacker Anthony Barr on a downside to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter. Samuel touched the ball during the game, but replay determined that his knee was down, which negated sales. That proved to be especially important when Coleman ended the ride with a 1-meter TD run.

BURNED AGAIN

The Vikings scored on their second drive of the game when Diggs eliminated Ahkello Witherspoon for a TD-catch of 41 meters. It was the fifth TD pass that Witherspoon allowed in the past three games and he was replaced at cornerback by the next drive by Emmanuel Moseley.

INJURIES

Vikings: RT Brian O’Neill left with a head wound after a blindside block by Nick Bosa in the third quarter after the interception of Cousins.

49ers: Mostert (calf) and LB Mark Nzeocha (stinger) left the game in the second half.

NEXT ONE

Vikings: The low season.

49ers: NFC champions game next Sunday against Seattle or Green Bay.

Josh Dubow, The Associated Press