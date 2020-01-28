When the Chiefs of Kansas City and San Francisco 49ers meet on Sunday in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, football fans see a matchup made for the biggest football podium.

Simply put, we get to see the most dynamic attack of the competition in the leaders of Patrick Mahomes who compete against this year’s most dominant defense led by a frightening front four and a strong San Francisco secondary.

This is the first time the Chiefs and 49ers have met in the Super Bowl – and it will be a decent showdown.

If you look at their total number this season, the two clubs have achieved similar results.

Chiefs open as 1-point favorites to win Super Bowl LIV

Here’s a story about the KC tape and the regular San Francisco season + playoff statistics pic.twitter.com/GWDxYCGInP

– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 20, 2020

We have collected some numbers to put the Sunday must-see matchup in perspective:

0.794: The combined career-winning percentage of Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. It is the highest combined win percentage ever by beating Super Bowl opponents.

Winning is custom pic.twitter.com/MoG8vglhGI

– SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 27, 2020

2: Number of times the Chiefs were left behind by more than 10 points in the first half of this season, to take over the lead later in that first half. Mahomes & Co. made an astonishing comeback in the first half against Houston in the division matchup, eliminating a 24-0 deficit and then remaining 10 points before scoring a week later at Tennessee.

2: Some of Garoppolo’s Super Bowl rings from his time in New England as a backup of Tom Brady.

4-12: The record of the 49ers just a year ago ranked them third in the NFC West. They are now the third team in competition history to go all the way to the Super Bowl after having won four or fewer games a season earlier.

6: Number of Super Bowl performances for the 49ers. They won their first five (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994) but lost in 2012 to the Baltimore Ravens.

6: Six is ​​also the record for most Super Bowls won by a franchise – a piece of history shared by the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. If San Francisco can beat Kansas City, they join the Patriots and Steelers.

8: Number of Jimmy Garoppolo’s attempts to pass in the 49ers’ win over the Green Bay Packers to advance to the Super Bowl. (He completed six for 77 meters.)

Jimmy Garoppolo is the first QB to win a playoff match in an attempt at 8 passes since Bob Griese in Super Bowl VIII

– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 20, 2020

Least pass attempts in a play-off victory – Super Bowl Era

Bob Griese (MIA): 1973 AFC Champ vs OAK 6

Bob Griese (MIA): Super Bowl VIII vs WASH: 7

Bob Griese (MIA): 1971 AFC Champ vs Colts: 8

Jimmy Garoppolo (SF): 2019 NFC Champ vs GB 8

– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 20, 2020

8: Number of touchdown passes made by Patrick Mahomes this fall season – a stat that especially blends nicely with his zero interception thrown.

9: Number of Super Bowls without the New England Patriots since 2001, when the historic two decades of dominance of the franchise began. The last time we had a Super Bowl without Patriots was the 2015 season.

10: Bags on the season by 49ers sack leader Arik Armstead – a more than rookie phenomenon and teammate Nick Bosa. Between Armstead, Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford, San Francisco has one of the most dangerous and dynamic passrushes in the NFL.

15: Years since Andy Reid’s first Super Bowl appearance (2004 with the Eagles, a loss of 24-21). He will be the 24th NFL head coach in competition history appearing in more than one Super Bowl.

16: When Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif enters the field this Sunday, he will be the 16th Canadian to participate in a Super Bowl.

26-5: The touchdowns-to-interception ratio of Patrick Mahomes during his regular season of 14 games. Garoppolo’s comes in a 27-13, through a full 16.

50: Years since the Chiefs first and only Super Bowl victory in January 1970. That is the second longest drought among teams that have previously hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, behind the 51-year drought (and counting) of the New York Jets.

53: Number of rushing yards run by Mahomes in each of its play-off games this year to get to the Super Bowl. He also placed identical throwing statistics in back-to-back weeks against the Texans and Titans: 23 completions on 35 pass attempts for a completion rate of 65.71. Mahomes’ 27-meter-high TD against Tennessee was the longest in history by a QB in a championship game.

69: The ability of the Chiefs to limit Titans who reduced Derrick Henry to just 69 meters in the AFC title game was the key to their victory. If they find a way to end the run of the 49ers in the same way, San Francisco may be in trouble.

220: Recalling hasty yards posted by Raheem Mostert in the San Francisco congress championship wins the Packers, the largest total of single games in franchise history. (This is a crazy statistic: Before the start of the 2019 season, Mostert had made a total of 291 career sharks, spread over six different teams during two seasons.)

His four touchdowns (three of which came in the first half) were the most scored by a single player in one match against Green Bay.

The most hasty yards in a game in the history of # 49ers (regular season & play-offs):

Raheem Mostert (yesterday) – 220

Frank Gore (November 19, 2006) – 212

Frank Gore (September 20, 2009) – 207

Charlie Garner (September 24, 2000) – 201 pic.twitter.com/SR8EPe50xO

– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 20, 2020

Raheem Mostert is the 11th player in NFL history with 200+ rush yards and 4+ rush TD in EVERY game. # GoNiners

– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 20, 2020

281.8: Recruitment per game allowed by the dominant 49ers defense, the second least competition behind the Patriots. They allowed an average of 19.4 points per game during the regular season of 2019 and only 15 until after the season, with the crew of defense coordinator Robert Saleh predominantly dominant against the pass – they stopped opponents only 169.2 meters per match during the regular season, which is the best in the competition.

287.9: The passing of yards per match on average by Patrick Mahomes, ranks him seventh in the competition this season.

572: Number of passing yards placed by Patrick Mahomes since that disastrous first quarter against the Texans in the division round.

#ChiefsKingdom Patrick Mahomes – Since 24-0 behind Texans in AFC Divisional Round

Completions 42

Attempts 60

Pass Yds 572

TD / INT 8/0

Rush Yds 108

– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 19, 2020

1229: Total receiving yards (regular season) for Chiefs Travis Kelce’s tight end this season, tops between tight ends and fourth league-wide. His 49ers counterpart, George Kittle, came in third this year under tight endings (1,053 yards, behind Oakland’s Darren Waller) after leading the competition in 2018.

Travis Kelce about George Kittle: “There is a reason why he was designated as the first team All-Pro.”

– David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 28, 2020

2305: Totally rushing for the 49ers this season, good for second in the competition behind Baltimore. San Francisco ended 2019 with a top class 23 hasty touchdowns thanks to their powerful one-two by Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman.

9031: Do you want to go to the game? It takes you a lot of time. According to Seat Geek Ticket Geiser, the average ticket price available today is $ 9,031. The cheapest ticket on the secondary market is currently $ 5,844, while the most expensive is listed at a whopping $ 46,302.