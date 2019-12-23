49ers playoff scenarios: Who is No. 1 or No. 5?

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Sunday night's visit to Seattle represents a fork in the path of the 49ers playoffs.

If the 49ers (12-3) defeat the host Seahawks (11-4), the NFC playoffs will go through the Levi & # 39; s Stadium, where the 49ers will have the home advantage as the No. 1 seed, together with a wild card goodbye before the divisional round.

If the 49ers lose, they will be the No. 5 seed of the NFC and will start on the road in the wild card round in the NFC East champion, either in Philadelphia or Dallas.

San Francisco 49ers runner Frank Gore (21) runs with the ball while being tackled by Brad Jones of the Green Bay Packers (59) in the last quarter of his NFC playoff game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay , Wisconsin on Sunday, January 5, 2014. San Francisco defeated Green Bay 23-20. (José Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)

Wait, would a 12-4 record only give you a No. 5 seed? Yes, just as he did in the last appearance in the 49ers playoffs six years ago when they won at Green Bay and Carolina before losing an epic NFC Championship in … Seattle.

A No. 6 seed was a remote possibility for the 49ers this year until the Minnesota Vikings (10-5) blocked that by losing at home Monday night to yield the NFC North title to the Green Bay Packers (12 -3).

So who and when will the 49ers play in their first playoff game in six seasons?

Like the No. 1 seed, they would open either Saturday, January 11 or Sunday, January 12, against the lowest remaining seed, so the Vikings No. 6 or the winner of the Seahawks wild card game in the champion from the NFC East, Philadelphia (8-7) or Dallas (7-8).

Like the No. 5 seed, the 49ers would open either Saturday, January 4 or Sunday, January 5 against the NFC East champion. (The Seahawks can only win first place by beating the 49ers and making the Green Bay Packers (12-3) and the New Orleans Saints (12-3) lose Sunday in Detroit and Carolina, respectively).

So who will win the NFC East? The Eagles, after beating the Cowboys on Sunday, can win the division by defeating host New York Giants on Sunday. If the Eagles lose, the Cowboys can advance with a home victory on Sunday against Washington (3-12). Those games start Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

And how do ties influence the equation? Shhh, we're not talking about draws, not after 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan avoided one and left for the victory in an eventual overtime loss on November 11 against the Seahawks.

The 49ers have lost eight consecutive visits to the Seahawks CenturyLink Field (it was named Qwest Field before the 2011 season).