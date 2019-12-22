49ers eager to sail for Sunday night's showdown in Seattle – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – The regular NFL season and the first position of the NFC playoffs will be reduced to the 49ers' visit next Sunday in Seattle, primetime.

"It's exciting. We always like that," coach Kyle Shanahan said at a press conference on Sunday. "The only negative is that he gives Seattle fans more time, but that doesn't matter too much because it's always the loudest thing possible".

"I know it's a great game and I'm excited that the whole country sees it."

Flexed on Sunday in that grand final, the 49ers (12-3) are looking for their first No. 1 seed since 1997 and their first victory in Seattle since Christmas Eve 2011.

If the Seahawks prevail for the ninth consecutive showdown at CenturyLink Field, they would secure the NFC West, and the 49ers would take to the road for a wild-card round game against the NFC East champion, either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys.

But first, Seattle.

The 49ers have a cruel history there, especially in primetime games, especially on Sunday nights (0-4). The only 49ers primetime victory in Seattle came in 2002, the first year since the realignment kicked the Seahawks into the NFC West.

Most recent defeats: Sunday night games in 2012 and & # 39; 13. All trips there pale in comparison to the NFC Championship Game of the 2013 season, a Seahawks victory 23-17 (after a kickoff at 3:42 p.m.).

So what makes these 49ers think they can break that skid in Seattle?

"If you look back on our season, I think we are quite tested in battle, to say the least," linebacker Fred Warner said. "This is exactly where, if you align it perfectly at the beginning of the season, it is exactly where we wanted to be, in this kind of situation, where it is in our hands, to enter a hostile environment. We will be prepared. I cannot wait."

With no wins on the road last season, the 49ers are 6-1 this season, and their last game on the road was a while, as they recovered from the New Orleans Saints 48-46 on December 8. The 49ers are 4-1 at the best time this season, the only defeat came to Seattle in overtime on November 11 after an 8-0 start.

"This is the kind of games you dream of when you're a child," said fullback Kyle Juszczyk. "We are really looking forward to that, and it would mean a lot to get the" W. "

CLINIC

Right guard Mike Person did not play Saturday night due to a month-long neck problem, and Shanahan made it sound as if Daniel Brunskill made his second consecutive start at Person's place.

"If his neck can heal and allow him to practice, we will take him out immediately and I don't see that happening this week, unless drastic things happen in practice," Shanahan said, adding that Brunskill was "very impressive" against the Rams.

The cornerback Tarvarius Moore (concussion) suffered the only injury reported on Saturday night and must go through the NFL authorization protocol to return for Sunday's game.

Shanahan does not expect defensive end Dee Ford (hamstrings) to return for the next game after a two-game break, but defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) will participate when practice resumes Tuesday, which is also when strong ribs Jaquiski Tartt will be safe. reevaluated

RUNNING BACK ROULETTE

While Tevin Coleman started and made a five-haul cameo, Raheem Mostert got most of the 49ers' workload (11 carries, 53 yards) on Saturday night, and Matt Breida stayed on the bench without snapshots.

"We don't think of him for not having offensive plays." It worked that way, ”Shanahan said. "We started Tevin and we wanted Raheem to get in quickly to give him most of the things."

Mostert played 31 snapshots and Coleman 24.

"It was hard to replace (Breida). We didn't have long units. The races that the other two boys got were effective. It was nothing against Matt, it was unfortunate how the game went."

Breida lost a loose ball in last Sunday's loss to the Falcons and Shanahan said that did not influence his bench.

SHERMAN IN SEATTLE

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who noted that the 2013 Seahawks escape against the 49ers, made his return ballyhooed there last year in a 43-16 loss. And your thoughts on this return?

"We feel really good about who we are," Sherman said. "We never lost confidence throughout the season."

The 49ers positioned themselves to start 9-0 and eliminate the Seahawks in overtime, but rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin, who replaced the injured Robbie Gould, hit a 47-yard field goal to the left.

That game of the 49ers-Seahawks was in primetime. It is appropriate that next Sunday's bis be too.

Cue Captain Sherman to set the course of the 49ers on the coast after a rocky December in which the last four games have been reduced to the last seconds:

"Win, lose or draw, you can't let that shake your ship. It's just waves. It's just the ocean," Sherman said. "You're going to have big waves, you're going to have small waves and you just have to stabilize the boat. The ship will keep floating and we have to continue towards our destination.

"We've had bigger waves that rock the boat. But we have great leadership, some great players, some smart youngsters and some good coaches that quickly stabilize the boat."