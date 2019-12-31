49ers car to the Super Bowl – The Reporter

Loading...

Do you believe in wagons?

Al Michaels does it.

The venerable announcer who summoned the 49ers-Seahawks game on Sunday night, believes that the 49ers have what it takes to get to the Super Bowl.

"I could make them co-favorites right now with the Saints," Michaels said in a drop-in with 95.7 The Game on Monday. "I really like the possibilities of the 49ers. I think this farewell week will be extremely useful for them."

Following the 49-2 victory of the 49ers in Seattle, it seems you can't swing a rally towel without hitting a true believer in the eye.

Terrell Owens? Did you have something to say?

I'm sorry. Silly question from me.

"You talk about an inch game," said Owens, who played the first eight years of his career in the Hall of Fame with the 49ers, told 95.7 The Game – apparently he was still vibrating over the last second game of the 49ers, The last gasp hours later the game. "I think playing will only drive these guys," Owens said, "especially the defensive side of the ball, to the playoffs.

"Me watching that game, the Super Bowl is theirs. It's out there. It's out there for the Niners. All they have to do is run on the offensive, do what they do, and again, that's a sign of a great team ".

Meanwhile, in dens where experts make ruthless assessments and ignore everything that comes with even a breath of emotion, well, read it and exult.

Ravens are the favorites to win it all 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/pkA6g4S0Zv

– NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 30, 2019

