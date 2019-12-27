49ers C.J. Beathard presents a sincere tribute to his murdered brother – The Reporter

Loading...

CJ Beathard published a sincere tribute on Friday to his murdered brother Clayton, whose funeral will be held on Saturday outside Nashville in his hometown of Franklin.

"What happened is absolutely horrible and has been and will continue to be the most difficult thing that my family and I had to go through," CJ Beathard said as part of a long Instagram post. "But I can find some peace knowing that he is at peace in heaven right now, and I know without a doubt that God will get a lot of good things out of this."

Clayton Beathard, 22, was fatally stabbed along with his friend, Paul Trapeni III, in a Nashville bar early Saturday morning. Michael Mosley, 23, was captured by police on Wednesday and faces two counts of criminal homicide and one charge of attempted homicide.

Coach Kyle Shanahan excused Beathard to fly home on Saturday morning and cry with his family as long as he wishes. A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at Grace Chapel Church in Franklin.

This is what Beathard wrote in an Instagram legend that accompanied 10 family photos:

"It's hard to even know where to start for something like this, but I guess first I want to say that I can't tell you how grateful and blessed I am and my family are for all the people who have come and prayed for us. I have received since my Brother went to heaven.

“It's really amazing all the support and the friends we have. I love each one of you. Thank you very much to all. But I want to start with clay. Clay has the biggest heart of all I've met. Anyone who knows him knows, he would do anything for the people he loves. He is the most loyal boy I have ever met in my life and has always been so proud of my family and me.

"It sounds so cliché, but clay is the best example of a guy who illuminates all the rooms he enters, either with his strong contagious laugh or simply with the smile on his face. Anyone who knows him would say the same. He also has the strangest ways to make unforgettable relationships with literally everyone he knows.

“Clay is the sweetest, humblest, toughest and most heartfelt people this world had in him, but he was called his home and now he has none of the pains and tensions that only this world could give. Clay is one of the types. He along with Tucker are and will be forever my best friends. We grew up doing everything together, returning to my mother, sitting at all three of us at the kitchen table every day and educating ourselves at home.

“And I want to go ahead and say that I say all this in the present tense because Clay is still! He didn't "used to be" this or that, he still "is." He simply lives in a different place, and that place is called Heaven. Where I know, without a doubt, he has no stress, he doesn't worry and is as happy as he could be. How amazing it is to think about that! I just know that Clay is watching us crying down here right now saying "stay strong", "I'm doing very well here" and "I'll see you soon".

“What happened is absolutely horrible and has been and will continue to be the most difficult thing that my family and I had to go through. But I can find some peace knowing that he is at peace in heaven right now, and I know without a doubt that God will bring a lot of good things out of this.

“In fact, he has already done it and I have seen it a lot in the last 5 days. We just have to dig deep and hold on to the word of God and when we do, it brings peace to know not only where Clay is, but that God is a good God who does all things for the good of those who love him. My relationship with God has been strengthened throughout this, along with that of my family. I have come to see a completely new vision of life, in such a good way.

“Finally, I will say to make sure you tell everyone you love that you love them as much as you can, because you have no idea when it will be the last time you can talk or see them again. The best part is knowing that I will see Clay one day. God bless you all.

“For anyone who wants to attend their celebration of life, it will be tomorrow (Saturday, December 28) at 3 p.m. at Grace Chapel Church in Franklin, TN. 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN # 137 for life. "

Several of Beathard's 49ers teammates commented on the post when they finished preparations for Sunday's big game in Seattle.

Among those who comment:

The tight end George Kittle, a teammate since his days in Iowa: "I love you ceej".

Field Marshal Nick Mullens: "You are the CJ man. We love you"

Racer Raheem Mostert: “I love you my brother! Sending prayers your way!

Defensive Tackle Solomon Thomas: "I love you CJ"

Open receiver Marquise Goodwin: “I love you brother. I pray for peace and healing for you and your family. "

