49ers against Chiefs in Super Bowl after victory over Packers in NFC Championship

SANTA CLARA, California – Coach Kyle Shanahan received the NFC championship trophy from his Super Bowl-winning father Mike and brought it to heaven.

The San Francisco 49ers have left on a surprising journey from No. 2 pick in the sketch to one of the last two teams. They have one of the most unlikely playoff heroes to thank for it.

Journeyman Raheem Mostert ran 220 meters and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo primarily a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC championship on Sunday.

“I had many doubters and no-sayers,” said Mostert, who has been cut seven times in his career. “Now I can really tell them:” Look where I am now. “

“I never gave up on my dreams.”

The Niners (15-3) also had their skeptics after having won only 10 games in the first two seasons under Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

But they put pieces and systems in place during those rough two seasons and have now switched to the first Super Bowl of the franchise in seven years. The Niners will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami in two weeks, when Shanahan tries to join his father as a coaching champion.

“It was pretty special,” Shanahan said that he had received the trophy from his father during the post-game ceremony. “It’s really cool to hand you a trophy. … It was pretty cool there, it happened in the end.”

After giving Rodgers and the Packers a second thorough beat of the season (14-4), the 49ers form the third team to reach the Super Bowl one year after winning four or fewer games.

Cincinnati did it in 1988 and the Rams 1999, with the Rams being the only team to go to a championship in four consecutive years.

“It’s still a bit surreal,” said linebacker Fred Warner. “With the things that this team has experienced, this organization, it is special. It is the pinnacle of football here.”

Raheem Mostert is the 11th player in NFL history with 200+ rush yards and 4+ rush TD in EVERY game. # GoNiners

– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 20, 2020

Bosa, the prize for last year’s rough season as the number 2 overall choice, helped set the tone when he ended Green Bay’s second ride of the game with a bag of 13 meters Rodgers.

Mostert, a former special team, did much of the rest in a remarkable story for a former surfer who carried the ball only eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL while bouncing between teams.

But this year he became an important part of the NFC top team and led the Niners with 772 yards rushing in the regular season and delivering a performance for the ages in the NFC title game.

He had the second most yards in a play-off game to Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to hurry for at least four TDs and 200 yards in a play-off game.

He started when he burst 36 yards during a third and eighth kick to open the score on San Francisco’s second drive and continued to break long runs behind impressive blockages.

“He’s so fast,” said Joe Staley. “He is incredibly fast. He is fearless to go through the gap. He has faith in the line guards to block it.

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and had 160 yards in half, making him the only player in NFL history to hurry for at least 150 yards and three TDs in the first half of a playoff competition.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

“We just wanted to keep feeding the jobs we saw and the way he ran,” Shanahan said. “I know he felt it. It wasn’t hard to see.”

Rodgers and the Packers could not match that performance, as they were overwhelmed for the second time this season by the dominant front of San Francisco.

Rodgers had a career-low 3.15 meter per attempt in a loss of 37-8 here in November and was not much better in the first half of the rematch.

He lost a snap from the middle to end the only promising drive from half of Green Bay, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late in half and did not convert his first third of the season – in 18 attempts – against the Niners to he made a 6-meter pass to Aaron Jones during the opening stage of the second quarter.

“We just weren’t very consistent in the first half,” Rodgers said. “I personally made some mistakes that hurt us and let it get away from us.”

Rodgers covered that ride with a 9-meter TD pass to Jones, but the game got too far out of hand at the time.

He led Green Bay to two more TDs and ended up passing 326 yards, but it wasn’t nearly enough because the Packers lost the NFC title match for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

“They are currently the gold standard in the NFC,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said about the 49ers.

QUIET DAY

The Niners asked very little from Garoppolo, who only took eight paces thanks to the large running game and the crooked score. He went 24 minutes playing time between his sixth and seventh steps and finished with six completions for 77 yards. It was the same for the second least tossed in a play-off game. Miami threw six and seven passes on the Super Bowl after the 1973 season.

VAVE FAVRE

Rodger’s two TD passes gave him 40 in his playoff career, breaking Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven straight playoff games with at least two TD throws, one shy of Joe Flacco’s record.

INJURIES

Packers: S Adrian Amos left after damaging his chest muscle in the first half. … CB Jaire Alexander left in the second half with a thumb injury.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

NEXT ONE

49ers: The team’s seventh appearance in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs on February 2.