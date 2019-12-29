49ers 13, Seahawks 0 – Jimmy Garoppolo, Niners defensive glow – The Reporter

Loading...

SEATTLE – The 49ers first position seekers enjoyed dominance in the first half to take a 13-0 lead over host Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. They have not had a part-time advantage here since 2014 (7-3) and are ready for their first victory in Seattle since 2011. These are the highs and lows that enter half-time:

Studs

WR Deebo Samuel: His 30-yard touchdown run at the end included a sensational spinning movement on the sideline (and a phenomenal Kyle Juszczyk block) to free his way to the goal line. Three snapshots before, Samuel's first capture was 30 yards to the 49-yard line of the 49ers, so he obviously starred in the 94-yard unit. Samuel has scored as many touchdowns running as receiving (three each) his rookie year. He had a 19-yard reception.

We will say it again.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: It turned red hot and precise. He completed his first nine passes for 122 yards, and his tenth attempt fell incomplete once Emmanuel Sanders could not hold him while hitting the grass. The opening of two Garoppolo units included third-chance conversions to George Kittle and Sanders, then the capture and escape of 30 yards by Samuel. Garoppolo is 11 of 15 for 156 yards.

TE George Kittle: He caught his five goals for 74 yards, including a 26-yard game that set a field goal and a 13-0 lead. His three receptions in the first two units put him even 1,000 yards into the season. An 11-yard stretch and catch resulted in a third and 7 conversion to keep the opening score alive.

FS Jimmie Ward: His strong blow broke a potential capture on Russell Wilson's first pass, and that blow forced wide receiver Jaron Brown out with a knee injury.

FROM Nick Bosa and SS Marcell Harris: We are packing these tacos because they not only filled Marshawn Lynch in quarter and 1 just before halftime, but they also combined in an early hit on Wilson.

DT DeForest Buckner: He got the first sack on Wilson, beating Germain Ifedi in third and 2 to force the third clearance of the Seahawks in three series.

K Robbie Gould: His 47-yard field goal in the opening series put the 49ers ahead 3-0, and his 30 yards put the 13-0 lead. He has converted his last 10 attempts.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon: Wilson clearly prefers to target it in coverage than former teammate Richard Sherman. After giving up a third down conversion catch along the sideline, Witherspoon recovered with a clutch pass break on the next pass of the third down of the Seahawks, forcing a clearance. With 49 seconds until halftime, Witherspoon allowed a 10-yard reception, but stopped Tyler Lockett long enough to establish a fourth and 1 stop for Marshawn Lynch.

CLOTHING

Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch: Making his encore highly publicized as Seahawk, he filled with no gain in fourth and 1, with Bosa and Harris leading the 49ers defensive thrust 45 seconds before halftime on the 49ers' 31-yard line. Lynch has four carries for 7 yards while Travis Homer started and has five carries for 20 yards.

Early Pass Protection: Garoppolo was fired twice in the opening series, the second of which he left his blind side for a 9-yard loss.

Local crowd: This typically deafening crowd was completely quiet with 5 and a half minutes to go and the 49ers ahead 13-0. The 49ers are only the third team since 2011 to score in their first three units in Seattle, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press.

SCORE GAMES

49ers 3, Seahawks 0: Robbie Gould's 47-yard field goal topped a 10-play, 50-yard play that took 6:14 from the clock in the 49ers opening series.

49ers 10, Seahawks 0: Deebo Samuel's 30-yard touchdown run fell down the left sideband with the help of a bad direction and a devastating Kyle Juszczyk block, not to mention a turn on Samuel's 10 with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth.

49ers 13, Seahawks 0: Gould's 30-yard field goal ended with a play of 11 plays and 71 yards that covered 5:43.

