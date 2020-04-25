47 Scots died overnight from Covid-19 when confirmed cases jumped to 10,000 – The Scottish Sun

There have been 47 more deaths from the corona virus in Scotland because the number of cases has increased by 10,000.

The total death toll north of the border is now at 1,231 with 10,051 infected with killer bugs.

47,749 tests have been carried out with 37,698 bringing negative results.

Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland was “ready to go” with the same coronavirus testing system as other regions in the UK

