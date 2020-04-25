47 Scots died overnight from Covid-19 when confirmed cases jumped to 10,000 – The Scottish Sun

There have been 47 more deaths from the corona virus in Scotland because the number of cases has increased by 10,000.
The total death toll north of the border is now at 1,231 with 10,051 infected with killer bugs.
⚠ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates on Covid-19
47,749 tests have been carried out with 37,698 bringing negative results.
TRAGEDY
Glasgow tot, 4, was found dead in bed after asking if he could watch a movie in his room
WORTH THE BUBBLE
Sturgeon said a small meeting could be allowed when the locking action subsided
CLAP UNHAPPY
Neighbors ‘name and shame’ on Facebook because there is no applause for caregivers
Blog Direct
PANDEMIC
Sturgeon said small gatherings might be permitted again when the death toll reached 1184
sign
The police urged curious Scottish people to stop competing against each other amidst the lockdown
Exclusive
IMPRESSIVE
Scot is caring for mothers with coronavirus doing 5,000 press ups DAY for charity
Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland was “ready to go” with the same coronavirus testing system as other regions in the UK
We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Email us at scoop@thesun.co.uk or call 0141 420 5200