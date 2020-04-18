47 kids from Greek refugee camps arrive in Germany

BERLIN — A group of 47 unaccompanied children evacuated from refugee camps in Greece landed in Germany on Saturday, German officers explained.

The Inside Ministry mentioned the minors landed in Hanover on a flight from Athens. They ended up all tested for the coronavirus right before departure and will keep on being in two-week quarantine in advance of relocating on to other German states

Germany’s inside minister, Horst Seehofer, mentioned the evacuation was “the result of months of planning and powerful talks with our European partners” and expressed hope that other nations around the world would also begin taking in refugee youngsters soon.

The children appear from Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea. Four are girls and there are several siblings among the team.

Some of them have people waiting around for them in Germany.

They had been previously housed in refugee camps on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios that have been criticized as unsuitable for youngsters by human rights activists.

“The Greek governing administration has been striving to sensitize other EU nations around the world to (the plight) of the younger youngsters, who have fled war and persecution, to uncover new households and get started a new everyday living. I’m happy this method is eventually currently being implemented,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotsakis informed reporters at the Athens airport, wherever he fulfilled the departing young children, together with the German ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel.

Mitsotakis added that he hoped about 1,500 minors would be relocated over the upcoming months.

Germany pledged previous month to consider in at the very least 350 kids residing in Greek refugee camps as portion of a joint European effort, but the approach has stalled in some countries due to the pandemic.

“Greece will keep on to treat all … that arrive in our place with terrific sensitivity. But, at the identical time, it has the obligation to guard and protect its borders. We have tested, as a country, that we can do both,” Mitsotakis explained.

This was the next flight taking unaccompanied small refugees to a further European region. On Wednesday, 12 children travelled to Luxembourg.

According to the United Nations Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, there were about 5,200 unaccompanied asylum-seeking minors in Greece in early April “in urgent want of strong remedies, together with expedited registration, family reunification and relocation.”

Nellas contributed from Athens.

Frank Jordans And Demetris Nellas, The Involved Push