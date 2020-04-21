45 things I have done to kill my account in annoyance

I was really annoyed at the time of my divorce. That is not breaking any real ground.

Many of us are bored, left in our homes, effectively banned from the many things that make up a normal life: Going to work, seeing friends, going to restaurants, seeing a movie, playing pick up -up basketball, grab a drink, get on the train.

But what a luxury it is to be bored. How lucky I am to be disturbed and, so far, no coronavirus symptoms. What a privilege: being able to work from home and limit my contacts with the world.

But still, I was bored.

I quarantined my girlfriend and her mom in a house that had a lot of projects to do. I work at least eight hours a day. But I’m a high (like high) energy person and I need things to do. So I had to, um, let’s say, get creative to ease the boredom. I’m sure I’m not alone there. So, in the interest of sharing, here is a complete list of shit I made to pass the time, in no particular order.

1. Shot a balloon over and over with a broadcaster in the laundry while shouting “LEBRON!” (I’m 28 years old.)

2. Make a game out of Balloon Basketball, demarcating free-throw and three-point arcs in rags.

3. Name two geese that are frequent in our backyard. (Howard and Elaine.)

Good old H&E.

Photo: Tim Marcin / Mashable

4. Literally ran circles around a coffee table.

5. Monitor the observational effectiveness of various COVID-19 treatments. (That’s fun.)

6. Drilled one of the small mailboxes in front of the house.

7. Dug a two foot hole, weighing a pole with bricks, then installing a full size mailbox on the edge of the driveway after the postmaster informed me that the small mailbox was not enough.

She’s pretty.

Photo: Tim Marcin / Mashable

8. Discard the mailbox, fill some of the hole with dirt, then reinstall the mailbox after the postmaster informs me that my initial installation is not dependent on the code.

9. Buzzed my hair.

New.

Photo: Tim Marcin / Mashable

Then.

Photo: Tim Marcin / Mashable

10. Run a full fucking half-marathon in the backyard. Really. I do not recommend it.

11. Be quiet.



12. Get another sleeper then wake up out of the nap convinced I’m just dreaming of a killer sci-fi novel.

13. Write a novel idea in the Notes app and then convince myself that it really isn’t any good because it wants to be human ~ writing a SciFi novel ~.

I embarrass myself here without * really * sharing my happy ideas.

Photo: Tim Marcin / Mashable

14. Trash things like a basketball. (I like basketball, OK?)

15. Decided what tattoo I will get once this whole thing is done. I don’t have tattoos and I don’t really want one, you know, before all.

16. Considering buying a guitar even though I already own a guitar – I take it away from my apartment – and I can’t really play it.

17. I eventually decided not to buy another guitar that I did not learn how to play.

18. Tweeted profusely.

19. Buy a Champion sweat that is in full control.

The hoodie.

The pants.

20. Listening to Fiona Apple’s new album. Then listened to it again. Then listened to it again.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emXYPRlVBas (/ embedded)

21. Have a desk.

22. Watching so many sad news conferences.

23. Paint two large rooms blue to white. It lasted six hours and several coats of paint.

24. Rehabbed older furniture in three different rooms with different colors of chalk paint. It lasted for several days.

25. Extract a complex blind system from a large window. Screws were taken and I cursed a lot. This will take at least an hour.

26. Watch two seasons (and counting) of Schitt’s Creek.

27. Cut the sleeves in a t-shirt, thinking I can make a makeshift face mask. It didn’t work. Then I wore a sleeve as a headband.

I can’t believe this is happening on the internet.

Photo: Tim Marcin / Mashable

28. YouTube workout videos.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBWQGb4LyAM (/ embedded)

29. Snacked. Snacked and snacked. Snacking included eating a bowl of crunchy cheese with a spoon, riding a half-potato with hands, drinking homemade stock.

30. Started making random noises to break the silence.

31. Started observing bird behavior outside my window. Why would a group of three speed through the window, flying in parallel to the panes like feathered fighter jets? Are they married? Fighting? Cheating? Birds and their secrets!

32. Did a shitton measure of laundry and dishes.

33. Cooking more food than I can remember.

Gaze over smoked pork.

Photo: Tim marcin / Mashable

34. I tried to make homemade pizzas and realized I accidentally bought gluten-free flour. Pivoted to far more delicious gluten-free flatbreads.

35. Ever wonder, sometimes, if things are going back to normal? If possible? What does life look like in a week, a month, six months, a year?

36. Fled the thought above before I fell below the current.

37. Listening to Soccer Mommy’s new album. Then listened to it again. Then listened to it again.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTc1w32Vbeo (/ embedded)

38. Carefully select a pimple in my right temple until it is stamped.

39. Scabbed on the scab where a pimp had been.

40. Jogged.

41. Freestyle remixed the lyrics to the 1963 song “My Boyfriend’s Back.” (Not relevant: Did you notice that this song is really about an upcoming attack? A good sounding sound for a girlfriend who is going to chase some ass. Wild.)

42. Drummed every imaginable surface with my fingers and knuckles.

43. Slid across the wooden floor at such a speed.

44. Reportedly on the water – the house recedes against a bay – as the sun rises. Kneeling in a moment of peace as the light emitted from the ripples, a gradient of orange and pink and fading blue. Light flickers are noticed opposite the water. Homes in a small town. People in those houses thought, staring at me. I will never know them, nor will they. However we were there.

Photo: Tim marcin / Mashable.

45. The sound produced by a seagull is made. I’m very good at it.

.