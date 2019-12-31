4,100% increase in Netflix shares

Loading...

Over the past 10 years, Netflix has led a revolution in the way the world uses entertainment, and by doing so, it has ruled Wall Street.

The next decade of Netflix looks much more uncertain.

Stocks have climbed almost 4,100% since the end of 2009, a gain that at one point made Netflix a business larger than Walt Disney Co. in market value. No other component of the S&P 500 has performed close to that of Netflix this decade; the second-best performer, MarketAxess Holdings, was up 2,600 percent, comparatively paltry. The benchmark index itself is up by around 190%, while the S&P 500 communications services index has increased by less than 60%.

This advance reflects an industry-wide shift toward streaming video, a trend that Netflix has been at the forefront of. While the company first introduced on-demand streaming in 2007, it became a central part of the company's identity in early 2013 with the launch of House of Cards, a top political thriller level and big budget that will last six seasons and be nominated for dozens of Emmy Awards. Most of the company's ten-year wave came after publication.

The impact of streaming on the entertainment industry is hard to overestimate. Movie theaters have fought against this new form of competition, while the cable industry has faced an exodus of "cord cutters" abandoning traditional television. Roku Inc., which operates as a platform for streaming services, recently predicted that advertising revenue from streaming would soon trump that of conventional television, while even non-media companies like Facebook and Apple have invested in original content in order to keep users in their "ecosystems".