404: The city left behind by nuclear ambitions in China

Li Yang grew up in what he thought was a boring city. It was called 404, just like the error code, and was a few hours from the nearest town, in the sun-drenched Gobi desert in western China. There was no commercial cinema – only a zoo with a handful of cages, several small arcades for video games and an ice rink that eventually closed. For Yang it seemed small and backwards. He dreamed of the day he would leave and “see the great outside world,” he says.

But despite the mundaneness, 404 wasn’t exactly boring: it was once part of a huge nuclear weapons base in the People’s Republic of China. In 1955, chairman Mao Zedong decided to save his own atomic arsenal after threats of nuclear attacks from the United States. The USSR promised to deliver blueprints and a prototype for a bomb and helped as part of the search to build the Jiuquan Atomic Energy Complex, called Plant 404. Although an ideological quarrel caused the Soviets to withdraw just after construction, plowing China through. The site was home to the first nuclear reactor in the country, producing an estimated 0.9 tonnes of weapon-quality plutonium between 1966 and 1984, as well as plutonium processing plants and nuclear warhead workshops. (The complex was later rebuilt for use by the civil nuclear industry.)

China manned its war complex with the best scientists, technicians and other workers in the country, who lived in a closed settlement absent on most maps. Yang’s grandparents and parents moved there in 1958 and left their home in Beijing to forge a new one on a windy border a thousand miles away. At the height, Yang’s parents told, the city had a population of about 50,000 people.

But by the time Yang was a child, the population had decreased. He remembers about 100 children in his class. After dinner, people chatted under a statue of Chairman Mao on the square and sauntered. “Some walked around the park, others along the half mile main road,” says Yang. “Because the city was so small, people could meet each other several times in one night, until they were embarrassed to say hello.”

Yang finally got his wish to leave in 2003, enroll at the university in Sichuan province and finally settle in Beijing. But as he grew older, he began to miss 404 and the simplicity of life there. However, he could not move home if he wanted to. In the mid-2000s, according to Chinese media, residents who were looking for a better quality of life voted to move their homes to the more desirable city of Jiqyuguan.

Yang’s nostalgia, however, became so strong that in 2013 he grabbed a few cameras in his car and drove back to 404 to photograph what was left. The guards let him in because he had lived there. The city was not completely empty – some people chose to stay, Yang says – but it was eerily quiet. Yang walked through his old venues on foot, memories flowed back as he visited his old elementary school classroom, the public baths where he used to shower, and even the former home of his family, now demolished. One of the two poplars that he had planted in front was dead.

He returned three more times to produce the images in his 404 Not Found series. For Yang, they represent the home of his childhood – “the place I want to go back to but can’t,” he says. For others, it is a fascinating look at a remote city, born of geopolitical struggle during a period in Chinese history that is not often seen – no matter how boring it may seem to the teenagers who have experienced it.

A book about the series comes from Jiazazhi Publishing Project.

