4-year-old girl reportedly blind after contracting the flu

A 4-year-old girl in Iowa almost died and is now blind from the flu, and her parents have a message: get your child vaccinated. “If I can keep a child from getting sick, that’s what I want to do,” said Amanda Phillips. “It’s terrible to see your child suffer like this.” Jade DeLucia, who hasn’t had a flu shot this season, got the flu a few days before Christmas and spent almost two weeks in the intensive care unit of the University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital for children. “She is lucky to be alive,” said one of her doctors, Dr. Theresa Czech. “She’s a bit of a fighter. And I think she’s super lucky.” Her parents, who missed work to care for Jade and deal with medical bills, started a GoFundMe page. Each year, dozens of children die from the flu, and most According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, none of them have received a flu vaccine. Thousands more are hospitalized, many of those who become seriously ill or die were in perfect health before they got the flu, Jade is one of them, “ It’s a little bug. ” December, Phillips noticed that Jade was not quite her “She said to herself, ‘Mom, I’m not feeling well,’ and we were cuddling on the sofa,” recalls Phillips. A few times over the next few days, Jade raised a low-grade fever. Medicine made her fall easily and she started playing again with her older sister, Catalina. “She ran around, had fun, ate normally, asked for snacks,” recalls her mother. “It was just – it’s a little bug, she’ll get over it.” Phillips thinks back to those four days, from December 19 to December 23, and twists his brain for something that could have told him what was going to happen. “There were no signs that anything was wrong with her,” she said. “We have to go to the emergency room” On the night of December 23, while Phillips was working his shift As an assistant manager in a Dollar General store, Jade’s father Stephen DeLucia put Jade in his bed. The next morning, the family was ready to leave home to spend Christmas Eve with Phillips’ parents. But Jade hadn’t woken up yet. When her father went to see her, Jade was lying in bed with no response. And her body was hot. “I yelled at him – I was like, ‘We have to go. We have to go to the emergency room. It’s not good. Something is wrong with her, “said Phillips. They arrived at the Covenant Medical Center, Jade’s body started to shake uncontrollably and her eyes rolled to the back of her head. She had a seizure Doctors filled the room and said Jade should be transferred to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, about 80 miles away. There was no time for an ambulance. She should be piloted. Her parents watched the helicopter take off. “I didn’t think I was going to see her again at that time,” said Phillips. “I really didn’t. Just looking at her, I really didn’t think I was going to see her. “Bad news on Christmas Day On Christmas Day, Phillips and DeLucia discovered that the flu had affected his brain., It’s a known complication of the flu, according to the CDC. Doctors showed Jade’s parents the results of the MRI. Her brain was “lit up like a Christmas tree,” her mother recalls. “They said she had brain damage important. They said our child might never wake up, and if she did, she might never be the same again, “she said. Over the next few days, Jade remained almost completely numb. The Czech, a pediatric neurologist, was brought in to consult on Jade’s case and on December 31, she told Jade’s parents about her specific diagnosis: acute necrotizing encephalopathy, or ANE, a type of encephalopathy usually caused by a viral infection. ANE is so rare that there are few studies on the fate of children. Czech found a study of four children with ANE. Three of them died. “It’s been 7 days . 7 days of feeling that Jade has moved away and that there was no hope. No hope she’ll ever come back to us, “her mother wrote on Facebook that day.” All because of the flu. “Czech prescribed steroids to calm the swelling in his brain. And finally, Jade’s parents got good news. A CNN New Year gift visited Jade’s family on January 1. His family started the new year with a “Heavenly Father, wrap your angels around Jade this morning and throughout the day and pray for healing today, “continued the prayer. Then they visited Jade in the hospital – and his mother came out radiant. unlikely had happened: Jade s is awake. “She has her eyes open. She looks around us. We shook a few hands! And then we had a smile! “She said. Over the next few days, Jade was getting better. Her breathing tube came out. She could sit. She could eat – and specifically asked for chocolate pudding “Jade said ‘Hi mom’ and you guys I’m a mess,” Phillips wrote on Facebook on January 5, but then Jade’s parents and doctors noticed something. His mother placed the Jade’s favorite stuffed animal – a white unicorn – in front of his face, she didn’t look at it. When she threw a little ball, she didn’t look at it as it was going up in the air. An ophthalmologist walked in and looked at Jade’s eyes. Everything was fine, the problem was not with his eyes. It was with his brain, which had suffered from the flu. “It affected the part of his brain that perceives sight, and we don’t know if she will regain her vision, “said Jade’s neurologist Czech.” In envi For three to six months, we will know. Whatever her recovery at six months is probably all she will get. “Jade could also have cognitive or developmental problems, such as learning disabilities, added Czech. She said it would be determined in the months and years to come. But considering that Jade arrived at the hospital unanswered on Christmas Eve, Czech is amazed at her progress. “I think she’s doing fabulously,” she said. January 9 One of the first things she did was touch her sister’s face, then move her closer and cry. Thought of having her daughter at home, Phillips wants to send a message to the other families at About the flu shot. Last March, when Jade’s sister had her annual pediatrician visit to the well, the two girls got a flu shot. Phillips says she thought this shot was good for a whole year. Didn’t realize that she had to have the girls vaccinated again for the new flu season 2019-2020, as the flu virus changes from year to year, the vaccine also changes. Flu vaccines become available in late summer, and the CDC recommends getting one by the end of October to protect yourself from the flu in the coming winter. This year, the flu has been particularly hard for children. Indeed, the predominant virus has been influenza B, which affects children more than adults. So far, 32 children in the United States have died from the flu this season, 21 from the influenza B strain. “We want parents to know that they should get the flu shot every season” said Phillips. It’s true that the flu vaccine is only about 40 to 60 percent effective at preventing flu, according to the CDC, but it is not, says Dr. Adam Ratner, pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health in New York. is that a vaccine is very effective in preventing children from becoming so sick with the flu that there are life-threatening complications, as Jade did. A 2014 study found that the flu vaccine reduced 74 the risk of a child being admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit 74%. A 2017 study found that the vaccine also significantly reduced a child’s risk of dying from the flu, according to the CDC. “I’m less interested in knowing if the vaccine prevents all cases of runny nose and feeling rude and having to stay home from school because of the flu,” said Ratner. “It’s not fun, but you get the vaccine not so much to prevent it as to prevent the chances of having a horrible complication from the flu.” Back in Iowa, Phillips and DeLucia settle into their new normal with Jade, Phillips writing on Facebook on the first night of his daughter’s house: “My good daughter, who cannot see but is loved by many . ”

A 4-year-old girl in Iowa is almost dead and is now blind from the flu, and her parents have a message: get your child vaccinated.

“If I can keep a child from getting sick, that’s what I want to do,” said Amanda Phillips. “It’s terrible to see your child suffer like this.”

Jade DeLucia, who hasn’t had a flu shot this season, got the flu a few days before Christmas and spent almost two weeks in the intensive care unit of the Stead family children’s hospital. the University of Iowa.

“She is lucky to be alive,” said one of her doctors, Dr. Theresa Czech. “She’s a little fighter. And I think she’s super lucky.”

Her parents, who missed work to care for Jade and deal with medical bills, started a GoFundMe page.

Each year, dozens of children die from the flu, and most of them have not received a flu vaccine, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thousands of other children are hospitalized.

Many of those who fell seriously ill or died were in perfect health before contracting the flu.

Jade is one of them.

“It’s a little bug”

On December 19, Phillips noticed that Jade was not quite sparkling herself.

“She said, ‘Mom, I’m not feeling well,’ and we were cuddling on the couch,” recalls Phillips.

A few times over the next few days, Jade raised the fever. Medicine made her fall easily and she started playing again with her older sister, Catalina.

“She ran around, had fun, ate normally, asked for snacks,” recalls her mother. “It was just – it’s a little bug, she’ll get over it.”

Phillips thinks back to those four days, from December 19 to December 23, and twists his brain for something that could have told him what was going to happen.

“There were no signs that anything was wrong with me,” she said.

“We have to go to the emergency room”

On the night of December 23, while Phillips was working his shift as an assistant manager at a Dollar General store, Jade’s father, Stephen DeLucia, threw Jade into bed.

The next morning, the family was ready to leave home to spend Christmas Eve with Phillips’ parents. But Jade hadn’t woken up yet.

When her father went to see her, Jade was lying in bed with no response. And her body was hot.

“I yelled at him – I thought,” We have to go. We have to go to the emergency room. It’s not good. Something is wrong with it, “said Phillips.

When they arrived at Covenant Medical Center, Jade’s body began to shake uncontrollably and his eyes rolled to the back of his head.

She had a crisis.

The doctors filled the room. They said Jade was to be transferred to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, about 80 miles away. There was no time for an ambulance. She would have to fly.

Her parents saw the helicopter take off.

“I didn’t think I was going to see her again at that time,” said Phillips. “I really didn’t do it. Just looking at it, I really didn’t think I was going to see it.”

Bad news on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, Phillips and DeLucia discovered that the flu had affected his brain.

Called encephalopathy, it is a known complication of the flu, according to the CDC.

Doctors showed Jade’s parents the results of the MRI scan. Her brain was “lit up like a Christmas tree,” recalls her mother.

“They said she had significant brain damage. They said our child may never wake up, and if she did, she may never be the same again,” she said.

Over the next few days, Jade remained almost completely unmoved.

Czech, a pediatric neurologist, was brought in to consult on Jade’s case. On December 31, she told Jade’s parents about her specific diagnosis: acute necrotizing encephalopathy, or ANE, a type of encephalopathy usually caused by a viral infection.

ANE is so rare that there are few studies on the fate of children. Czech found a study of four children with ANS. Three of them died.

“It’s been 7 days. 7 days after having the impression that Jade has gone away and that there was no hope. No hope that she will ever come back to us,” wrote her mother on Facebook today- the. “All because of the flu.”

Czech prescribed steroids to calm the swelling in his brain.

And finally, Jade’s parents received good news.

New Year’s gift

CNN visited Jade’s family on January 1. Her family started the new year with a prayer.

“Heavenly Father, wrap your angels around Jade this morning and throughout the day and pray for healing today,” continued the prayer.

Then they visited Jade at the hospital – and his mother came out beaming.

What seemed so improbable had happened: Jade woke up.

“She has her eyes open. She looks around us. We shook a few hands! And then we smiled!” she says.

Over the next few days, Jade was getting better and better. His breathing tube came out. She could sit. She could eat – and specifically asked for chocolate pudding.

“Jade said ‘Hi mom’ and you guys, I’m a mess,” Phillips wrote on Facebook on January 5.

But Jade’s parents and doctors noticed something.

Flu causes blindness

When her mother put Jade’s favorite stuffed animal – a white unicorn – in front of her face, she didn’t look at it.

When she threw a small ball, she did not watch it go up in the air.

An ophthalmologist entered and examined Jade’s eyes. Everything was fine.

The problem was not with his eyes. It was with his brain, which had suffered from the flu.

“It has affected the part of her brain that perceives sight, and we don’t know if it will regain her vision,” said Czech, Jade’s neurologist. “In about three to six months from now, we’ll know. Whatever recovery she gets at six months, that’s probably all she’ll get.”

Jade could also have cognitive or developmental problems, such as learning disabilities, added Czech. She said it would be determined in the months and years to come.

But since Jade arrived at the hospital unanswered on Christmas Eve, Czech is amazed at his progress.

“I think she does fabulous things,” she said.

Jade returns

Jade returned home on January 9.

One of the first things she did was touch her sister’s face, then move her closer and cry.

Relieved to have her daughter at home, Phillips wants to send a message to other families about the flu vaccine.

When Jade’s sister had her annual pediatrician visit to the well last March, the two girls received a flu shot. Phillips says she thought this shot was good for an entire year. She didn’t realize she needed to have the girls vaccinated again for the new 2019-2020 flu season.

As the flu virus changes from year to year, the vaccine also changes. Flu vaccines become available in late summer, and the CDC recommends getting one by the end of October to protect yourself from the flu in the coming winter.

This year, the flu has been particularly hard for children. Indeed, the predominant virus has been influenza B, which affects children more than adults. To date, 32 children in the United States have died from the flu this season, 21 from the influenza B strain of the virus.

“We want parents to know that they should get the flu shot every season,” said Phillips.

It is true that the flu vaccine is only about 40 to 60 percent effective in preventing flu, according to the CDC.

But that’s not the topic, says Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health in New York.

What parents need to know is that a vaccine is very effective in preventing children from getting so sick from the flu that there are life-threatening complications, as Jade did.

A 2014 study found that the flu vaccine reduced the risk of a child being admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit by 74%. A 2017 study found that the vaccine also significantly reduced a child’s risk of dying from the flu, according to the CDC.

“I’m less interested in knowing if the vaccine prevents all cases of runny noses and feeling rude and having to stay home from school because of the flu,” said Ratner. “It’s not fun, but you get the vaccine not so much to prevent it as to prevent the chances of having a horrible complication from the flu.”

Back in Iowa, Phillips and DeLucia settle into their new normal with Jade, Phillips writing on Facebook on the first night of his daughter’s house: “My good daughter, who cannot see but is loved by so many people. ”

.