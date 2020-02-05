Many people dream of taking that next step in a coveted leadership role or eventually being hired for their dream career. However, those dreams are often put on low due to the expensive entry threshold, namely a university education.

According to the Executive Board and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, the average annual tuition fee and required fees for a four-year course at a public university for the 2019-2020 school year were $ 10,440 for students in the state. That price rises to $ 26,820 for public foreign students and $ 35,860 for private institutions.

These prices do not include textbooks, board and lodging and transportation.

Fortunately, there are other routes available for those who want to launch themselves into a better career. Here are some viable alternatives to the traditional four-year course that can give you the toe-hold you need for your dream job.

Earn a two-year course

An important option that many people overlook is the two-year course. It offers the best of both worlds: advanced education with specialized classes that you can use to advance your career without paying tens of thousands of dollars in debt. The Executive Board estimates the annual tuition fees and the costs of a public two-year university at around $ 3,730 a year.

Moreover, the cost of time and opportunity to follow a two-year course is also much less than a four-year course. It is half the time of a traditional training because it tends to “trim the fat”, or in other words omit classes that are not specifically related to the training you have chosen. And the sooner you graduate, the sooner you can start converting that educational investment into profit.

Apply for scholarships

Scholarships are an important aspect of paying for your college education. Two-year colleges offer a variety of scholarships, depending on factors ranging from financial needs to academic success to personal circumstances.

LDS Business College (LDSBC) is awarded scholarships based on academic earnings, low earnings, a returned missionary, being a single parent, transferring to BYD Pathway Worldwide to LDSBC, showing that they are committed to service or leadership, or the completion of a self-reliance course.

The first step to being eligible for scholarships is to fill out an online FAFSA form. Contact a financial adviser or scholarship for more information about finding and applying for scholarships.

Choose a degree in high demand

Certain diplomas give you a better return on your investment than others. For example, there is a great demand for diplomas in business management and IT. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that business management professions will grow by 7% from 2018 to 2028 with more than 706,000 new jobs.

Shutterstock

Similarly, the computer and information technology (CIT) field will grow by 12% from 2018 to 2028 with around 546,000 new jobs.

Popular degrees with a great look at LDSBC include:

Project management – enable your team to achieve business objectives with leadership skills, effective communication and problem-solving techniques

Global supply chain and activities – Increase productivity and performance, manage supply chain management skills, collaborate meaningfully with others

Software Engineering – develop complex software projects from concept to delivery

Cyber ​​security – develop corporate IT security strategies, identify vulnerabilities, and perform penetration testing

Two types of degrees are offered at LDSBC. An Associates of Science degree (AS) is an adaptable program that allows you to choose certificates and combine them with a few general education courses. This degree is transferable if you decide to continue your education at another institution.

Students can earn an Associates of Applied Science with the second-degree path. This skills-based, non-transferable degree has a fixed curriculum that prepares students for a specific field without further education.

Buy a certificate

Certificate programs can provide another way for people to continue their education without the full long-term commitment. LDSBC offers 21 different certificates ranging from 15 to 29 credits to complete the certification. From accounting to medical coding to digital marketing to IT, there is a certificate for every interest. After a while you can also build up your certificates and get them to a full associate’s degree.

When you are ready to finally take the steps to land your dream job, go to ldsbc.edu. Don’t let college costs and requirements prevent you from reaching your potential.