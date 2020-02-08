4 ways to power DevOps teams and why teams are so important in the first place

DevOps is a team sport, but it can be difficult to bring people together to think and work as teams – versus separate pools of specialists. Supporters of DevOps must not only be proficient in the two core aspects of IT management – development and operational issues – but also be team builders.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

That’s because DevOps “is not an organizational structure; rather, it defines a way to organize independent teams, a culture, a set of Lean principles, and a set of working methods,” said a report titled Full-Stack Teams, Not Engineers, released by IT Revolution. . To succeed with DevOps, it is essential to have a “full-stack” or diverse team, rather than transfer it to a single or small group of DevOps engineers, the team of authors led by Jason Cox , director of platform and SRE at Disney, urge. The idea of ​​a full-stack engineer ‘is more myth than reality. Instead of hunting for the perfect full-stack engineer, a more sustainable paradigm would be for organizations to create full-stack teams. This balanced team is filled with people with a core package of skills plus various specialties. ”

The report is part of a series that emerged from the fifth annual DevOps Enterprise Forum of IT Revolution, held in Portland, Oregon.

A complete team brings together a combination of skills from the entire company, Cox and his team explain. This enables the team to offer the full benefit of DevOps – designing, building, deploying and operating software throughout all product development cycles – “without the challenges of recruiting, developing, and supporting full stack of developers or engineers. ” Such a full-stack team can, for example, be focused on providing “an internal customer health dashboard that is used by all customer-focused teams. It has two back-end engineers, a front-end engineer, a data scientist, a data analyst, designer and product manager. Every team member is essential, but rotation between roles and team education is strongly encouraged. Each specialized role is also active in practice communities between teams to share and build on deeper expertise. ”

Whether a full-stack team can consist of functional experts embedded in product teams, the authors add. “The team members have two reporting relationships, the primary being their product team leader and the second the functional area manager who is responsible for ensuring functional skills and career development. These integrated teams are responsible for learning the rest of the team, becoming the owner of the overall delivery and operational reliability of the product, but also ensuring that the rest of their team also has insight into their functional area. ”

Another teambuilding activity that will increase the effectiveness of DevOps is the creation of “Dojos”, a separate report from IT Revolution. A Dojo – meaning “place of the road” in Japanese – is essentially a learning center that can help DevOps think and collaborate between different team members. “Think of Dojos as your transformation immersion center, according to Ross Clanton, executive director of technology modernization at Verizon, and his co-authors.

Hmm … Maybe Dojo could also serve as an acronym for “DevOps Journey Orchestration”?

Dojos are the core of building a DevOps culture at Target. Mike McNamara, CIO at Target, is quoted in the report:

The Dojo at Target “is an immersive six-week session in which teams perform their normal work with Agile coaches on site to support them and provide everything they need from the DevOps point of view. The Dojo has been fantastic in engaging from teams at Agile and DevOps, removing the natural resistance and fear of change, and then supporting the team through the changes while maintaining productivity – it has been a huge success for Target and as we continue our journey , we will continue to use the Dojo to refine, strengthen and strengthen our technical capabilities. ”

Clanton and his co-authors outline the following steps to form a Dojo that encourages DevOps initiatives:

Create a space for learning and fun. “Try to place your Dojo in a crowded zone, so you can raise awareness of the teams. This helps create curiosity within the organization and stimulate future demand for your Dojo services. The Dojo must be open, inspiring, and pleasure. “

“Try to place your Dojo in a crowded zone, so you can raise awareness of the teams. This helps create curiosity within the organization and stimulate future demand for your Dojo services. The Dojo must be open, inspiring, and pleasure. “ Organize team tables that optimize collaboration and use whiteboards to promote the visualization of ideas. “For example, you can install separate grouped desks with dual monitors on each station. A company can also have a” family-style “table without monitors, for unlimited communication. The most important factor to consider when designing the table is that everyone is close together, which hopefully makes personal cooperation inevitable. “

“For example, you can install separate grouped desks with dual monitors on each station. A company can also have a” family-style “table without monitors, for unlimited communication. The most important factor to consider when designing the table is that everyone is close together, which hopefully makes personal cooperation inevitable. “ Design open spaces that enable collaboration between teams. “Teams learning from others in the Dojo is a great way to get people out of their silos. Part of this learning will happen naturally when teams listen to other conversations that may be relevant to their own progress. In addition, part of learning to happen when people start networking with other teams and learn how they can help each other and what further opportunities there are. ”

“Teams learning from others in the Dojo is a great way to get people out of their silos. Part of this learning will happen naturally when teams listen to other conversations that may be relevant to their own progress. In addition, part of learning to happen when people start networking with other teams and learn how they can help each other and what further opportunities there are. ” Set up a communication and collaboration hub. These “demo lounges” should include a projector or a large monitor area, comfortable and informal seats, sound reinforcement and a way to hold video conferences with other Dojos or organizations, Clanton and his co-authors say. “A demo lounge creates a space for all teams in the Dojo to meet and share their work. This is another great way for your non-Dojo stakeholders, such as management and business partners, to participate in the learning process and the progress of the team. “

As Cox and his co-authors explain in the Full-Stack Team report: “It takes years of hard work to become a master of everything, and DevOps skills are no different.” The ability to use the potential of various teams is the key to a smoothly running DevOps organization.