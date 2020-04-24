4 Utes taken on second working day of NFL draft

SALT LAKE City — Right after being shut out on the very first day of the NFL draft, the Utah Utes ended up very well represented on the next when cornerback Jaylon Johnson, absolutely free security Julian Blackmon, running again Zack Moss and robust basic safety Terrell Burgess were picked.

Johnson was the to start with to be drafted, heading to the Chicago Bears in the 2nd spherical (50th general). Shortly thereafter, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah congratulated Johnson by way of Twitter.

Scalley reported that the Bears “got a flat out baller and a person that is prepared to function and grind his way to greatness.”

Shah’s concept involved the sentiment: “You demanded excellence from yourself just about every single working day.”

Johnson, an All-American and a two-time initially staff All-Pac-12 honoree who played the 2019 year with a change labrum, is fairly goal-oriented and has stuck to his options. He opted to give up his ultimate year of collegiate eligibility to pursue an NFL job, undertaking so with a degree and loads of praise.

“Three decades in the past, Jaylon told me his targets had been to get his degree and get drafted in 3 several years,” Shah also tweeted “Done and carried out!! God is really fantastic.”

“He’s heading to transition perfectly to the following stage simply because the issues they’re heading to check with him to do athletically he can do and mentally he’s previously been carrying out,” Scalley mentioned prior to the draft.

Head mentor Kyle Whittingham extra that Johnson, who is 6-foot and 193 lbs ., has obtained the sizing, speed, fluid hips, ball skills and intelligence to be successful in the NFL.

“He’s the total deal at corner,” Whittingham mentioned.

Two other starters in Utah’s secondary arrived off the board in the 3rd round. Blackmon went 85th overall to the Indianapolis Colts, when Burgess was taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the 104th choose.

Utah’s offense was also represented on the next working day of the draft. Moss was taken by the Buffalo Charges (86th total) right immediately after Blackmon went to the Colts.

Moss remaining Utah as the program’s job rushing leader — finishing with 4,167 yards. He is also the only participant in staff record to access the 1,000-property milestone in 3 seasons. Other records include job all-reason performs (778), occupation rushing carries (712), job touchdowns (41), job speeding touchdowns (38), career 100-garden speeding video games (18), solitary-season rushing touchdowns (15) and profession 200-garden hurrying online games (2).

In 2019, Moss led the Pac-12 with 1,416 yards and was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Calendar year.

Whittingham noted that Moss has equilibrium and eyesight with an potential to run inside of and outdoors.

“He can pick up blitzes. He can capture the ball out of the backfield,” Whittingham mentioned before this thirty day period.”He’s a comprehensive again.”

Andy Ludwig, Utah’s offensive coordinator, also had beneficial factors to say. He reported Moss was “as dynamic and explosive as any player I’ve been fortuitous to mentor.”

The NFL draft concludes Saturday with rounds four by 7.