4 up 2 down: Denver's defense drowns the Raiders in the last game for Oakland

December 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; Denver Broncos, internal linebacker Todd Davis (51) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (26) and linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) faces the Oakland Raiders runner DeAndre Washington (33) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it certainly wasn't pretty, but the Broncos managed to score their growth and development season with a 16-15 victory over the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas).

Without reaching the playoffs, it is harder to imagine a sweeter season finale than winning 4 of 5 games and driving out the Oakland Raiders with a loss in the last second that helped get them out of the playoff dispute.

Here are the biggest stars and disappointments of Sunday's game.

4 up

Redzone Defense

If it wasn't for the remarkable defense of the Broncos' red zone, this game could have ended very differently.

In each of the first three Raiders units they entered the end zone, but only came out with three points thanks to a field goal failed courtesy of Daniel Carlson and an impressive stop in the fourth attempt.

Those plays were the difference for the Broncos on Sunday, and they finished the game allowing only nine points in five red zone possessions.

Trey Marshall

Trey Marshall had the play of the day for the Broncos in his victory over the Raiders.

With Oakland in control of all the momentum, trying to drive across the field at the end of the first half, Derek Carr found Marcell Ateman for 20 yards, only for Marshall to shake the receiver and force the ball loose.

The Broncos had a 13-0 run and scored their only touchdown of the game after the rotation.

List bubble receivers

For the second consecutive season, DaeSean Hamilton has strengthened in the final stretch. Last season, Hamilton finished the year in the same way, catching 25 of his 30 receptions in the last four weeks.

This season, Hamilton has caught 15 of his 28 receptions in the last four weeks.

The flashes he has shown should be promising for the Broncos, although unlike last season, it is better for Hamilton to take that momentum to 2020 to save a spot on the list.

Andrew Beck, the Denver closed-wing / fullback hybrid, is also fighting for a place in the roster, but should be part of the final team based on what he has shown in the stretch as the bank's closed wing and the backing of Andy Janovich

Shelby Harris

Shelby Harris was the secret weapon of the Denver pass defense this season.

He led all defensive linemen in defended passes and recorded two more strokes, including the game's winning bat in the two-point conversion of the Raiders' last ditch.

This could be Harris's last game in orange and blue, but if the Broncos were smart, they would make signing him again the second priority to bring Justin Simmons back.

2 down

Noah fant

After arriving strong midway through the season, rookie tight end Noah Fant has finished the season with a groan.

During the last three weeks of the season, Fant only made five receptions for 70 yards and no touchdown and was summoned to three retention penalties, two of which occurred against the Raiders this week. In addition, at his lonely reception of the day, he ran back four yards to take a first down.

With luck, Fant becomes the tight end we saw in the middle of the season and not the deadweight he had to open and close the season.

The Denver racing game

Phillip Lindsay becoming the first player not recruited to open his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is incredible, but the accelerated performance for the Broncos in general certainly was not.

By the end of the first half, the Broncos had won just eight yards in their nine carries, not including the two Drew Lock revolts that won 17 yards.

In fact, Lock was the only Broncos player who averaged more than three yards per carry in this game, as Lindsay averaged 2.9 and Freeman averaged less two and lost a loose ball.