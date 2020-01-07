Loading...

BILOXI, ma’am. – Indictments have been brought against four men accused of trying to help a suspect escape after the fatal shooting of a police officer in Mississippi.

Wanya Toquest Atkinson, 20, Davian Atkinson, 21, Joshua Michael Kovach, 21, and Dalentez Latavian Brice, 20, were all charged with accusing accessories after the fact of capital murder and impeding prosecution, news stores reported. It is unclear whether the four men have lawyers who can respond on their behalf.

According to a large Harrison County jury, the four men are accused of helping Darian Atkinson, 19, to evade the police following the fatal shooting of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen outside the police station in May. Wanya Toquest Atkinson and Davian Atkinson are the brothers of Darian Atkinson.

A Biloxi detective said earlier that on May 13, Darian Atkinson walked 8 miles (13 miles) from his mother to Biloxi police station with the aim of killing a police officer. Darian Atkinson was indicted in November for a capital murder. No trial date has been set.

A fifth man, Andre Sullivan, 18, pleaded guilty to complicity in capital murder in December. Sullivan previously told a judge that he gave Darian Atkinson a different clothes, knowing that he was wanted. Sullivan must be convicted after the charges against Darian Atkinson have been resolved.

The corresponding press