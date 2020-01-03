4 sent to the hospital after the ice flies from the truck and breaks the windshield of the vehicle

Loading...

Firefighter, family injured after the ice breaks the windshield of the truck

Updated: 7:10 PM EST January 2, 2020

Four people were injured Thursday when ice flew from a truck and crashed into a vehicle on Route 3 in Burlington, state police said. State police said around 11:30 a.m., the ice broke off the roof of a commercial truck and smashed into the windshield of a truck on Route 3 north, south of Exit 26, in Burlington. State police said the van was occupied by a 40-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-and-a-half-year-old girl, all Newton. The man suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, state police said. The woman and the child were taken to MGH with minor injuries; The girl was also taken to MGH as a precaution. "The man suffered some facial injuries, facial injuries that are not life-threatening," said Burlington fire chief Michael Patterson. "We think he was very lucky … that they did not endanger his life, it certainly could have been much worse." NewsCenter 5 has confirmed that the man and woman in the van were Eric Travers and his wife, Marta Travers. Eric is a firefighter at the Newton Fire Department. Ice came out of a moving truck with New Hampshire license plates, police said. A witness followed the truck, which was stopped by state police several minutes after the incident in Chelmsford. The truck is owned by the moving company Diggins & Rose Moving Systems of Hudson, New Hampshire, an agent of United Van Lines. The driver of the moving truck, a 55-year-old man from Litchfield, New Hampshire, cooperated and said he had no knowledge of the ice on the roof of the truck, state police said. Warnings were issued for having an unsecured cargo and an impeded operation. The investigation is ongoing.

