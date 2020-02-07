4 Senators call on Twitter to ban heads of government in Iran – Adweek

Four U.S. senators sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, urging Twitter to ban the leaders of the current regime in Iran from using its services.

Twitter declined to comment.

The letter was signed by Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) And also sent to the US attorney for the Northern District of California David Anderson, Attorney General William Barr, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump.

The senators pointed out that the General License D-1 published by the government of President Barack Obama in February 2014 was an exception to the sanctions against Iran for internet-based communication, but this should not apply to Iranian government officials, excluded by the Trump last June called an international law on economic emergency powers.

The letter specifically referred to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, and the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

The senators wrote: “While the First Amendment protects American freedom of speech – and Twitter should not censor American political speech – Ayatollah has no protection from the United States’ Bill of Rights. And as the leader of the world’s leading government sponsor of terrorism, who is directly responsible for the murder of hundreds of US citizens, the Ayatollah and all American companies that help it are subject to US sanction laws. “

They added, “A Twitter account is a service. Neither the GL D-1 nor any other authority exempt Twitter from American sanctions. We therefore urge you to abide by these sanctions by stopping the provision of services to Khamenei, Zarif and any other designated Iranian entity. “