4 robot vacuum cleaner tips to help keep your house tidy

Loading...

Not so long ago, robot vacuums were sort of a joke, more a declaration of wealth or a potential cat car than a practical household tool. However, hardware and software have improved considerably in recent years. Innovations like smart cards and self-emptying bins have made robovacs more useful and ubiquitous than ever.

With Velcro and routers, I consider a good robotic vacuum cleaner to be one of my favorite inventions of the past half century – we've rounded up our top picks in our best guide to robotic vacuums. But even if the technology has improved considerably, that does not mean that they are still easy to use. If you are worried, you risk becoming the next Roomba "pooptastrophe", read on. We can help you in many ways.

1. Give it a try

It's tempting, but you can't open the box, start your new robotic vacuum cleaner, leave for three hours, and expect to go home to a clean house. It takes time for you and the robovac to figure out what the potential pitfalls in your home will be for the roving machine. I always stay at home for the first (or three) run to make sure the robot can perform a cleaning operation.

It also helps to give your house one more time before you start any cleaning. Dangling laces, toddler fringed skirts and ribbons tend to trigger the smartest robot vacuum cleaner. In my tests, I discovered that the iRobot 900 and I series, like the Roomba 980 and Roomba i7 +, do the best job of getting around potential pitfalls.

2. Turn on the lights

Robot vacuums use a number of different sensors to navigate your home. Bumper sensors tell them when it hits something and moves away in a different direction. Infrared cliff sensors on the edges alert the robovacs when they are about to fall from a step.

Many smart robot vacuums don't have cameras (don't get a robot vacuum with a camera!), But they do have optical sensors that track obstacles along the way of the robot and measure the distance traveled. Unfortunately, optical sensors require ambient light to operate.

If you find that your vacuum cleaner gets stuck often, don't schedule your cleanings at night. Try at 9 a.m. right after you leave for work. If you have a dog, cleaning right after you leave will also give your puppy less time to have an accident on the floor. If your robot still has trouble navigating, you can also try wiping the optical sensors with a soft cloth.

3. Empty the bin

Some people have complained to me that instead of cleaning, their robot vacuum cleaner drags dirt around their house. Unfortunately, the dust bin of a robot vacuum cleaner is quite small. Most robot vacuums have a container size of about 0.6 liters. The dust bin of my Dyson canister is double that, and I still need to empty it from room to room.

If you live in a house with several small children or pets, your robotic vacuum cleaner can regurgitate the dirt during cleaning. I usually do a deep cleaning every week or so with a vacuum cleaner to lighten the load, or you can schedule a cleaning when you are at home and can empty the bin. It also allows regular cleaning of the roller brush of the vacuum cleaner. You can also choose a robot vacuum cleaner with its own self-cleaning base.

4. Create a projection area

Ideally, you would automate the cleaning cycles of your robot vacuum cleaner, without thinking about it, and you would return to a clean house every day thereafter. But you will also need to give your house a quick rehearsal regularly to keep the lost pieces of dental floss out of your vacuum.

. (tagsToTranslate) Shopping (t) robot vacuum (t) smart home